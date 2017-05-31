Oslo International Film Festival returns as Oslo Pix – with 70 films

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

31/05/2017 - The national premiere of Ole Giæver’s Berlinale entry From the Balcony will open the new showcase, which runs from 8-13 June

Since 2013, Norway’s capital, Oslo, has been without its own international film festival: Filmfest Oslo closed in 2012, and Tommy Lørdahl, who launched the Oslo International Film Festival in 1990, gave up after 2013. Now the showcase returns as Oslo Pix, with a 70-film programme unspooling at Oslo’s Saga and Klingenberg cinemas from 8-13 June. The new festival is organised by Oslo’s Festival Office (an organisation that, with 27 years of experience under its belt, is behind other gatherings such as the Films from the South Festival’s annual programme, which regularly takes 25,000 admissions) and Nordisk Film Kino.

“We want to introduce Oslo's population to a multitude of films that they would not otherwise be able to access. At the same time, we roll out the red carpet for exciting conversations with some of the most interesting international filmmakers,” said Oslo Pix’s programme director, Cato Fossum, and acting festival director Susann Østigaard.

Cultural councillor Rina Mariann Hansen, of the municipality of Oslo, which has supported the event substantially (chipping in €200,000 to the €1 million budget), will officially open the festival, which will focus on quality cinema from Europe and the USA, shining a special spotlight on the Nordic countries.

The festival opener is Norwegian director Ole Giæver’s From the Balcony , which will have its local premiere after it was launched at the Berlin International Film Festival. Giæver’s feature is also among the ten films in the Oslo Pix competition (vying for the €8,000 top prize), rubbing shoulders with, among others, Danish director Charlotte Sieling’s The Man , with Norwegian actors Jakob Oftebro and Ane Dahl Torp among the leads.

Sieling will be in Oslo, and so will Polish directors Kasia Adamik with her crime-mystery-drama Spoor (which she directed with her mother, Agnieszka Holland) and Anne Zemecka with her Communion , selected for the Grand Pix Documentary competition (first prize €5,300). Also, Danish director Sine Skibsholt will be in the same section with her Who We Were.

US director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman will be shown as a preview on the festival’s Day of Superheroes, which will also include a screening of Canadian director David Soren’s Captain Underpants. Meanwhile, the Pix Rendez-Vous, organised in conjunction with the Institut Français, includes such gems as Olivier Assayas’ Personal Shopper , Katell Quillévéré’s Heal the Living and Danièle Thompson’s Cézanne et moi .