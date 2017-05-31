God’s Own Country to open Edinburgh

by Naman Ramachandran

31/05/2017 - The films in contention for the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film include England Is Mine, Daphne, Julius Caesar and more

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (21 June – 2 July) will open with Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country (UK), a film that has already won major awards at Sundance and Berlin. The festival will close with Mark Gill’s England Is Mine (UK). In all, the festival will feature 151 films from 46 countries including 17 world premieres, 12 international premieres, nine European Premieres and 69 UK Premieres.

The films in contention for the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film and Best Performance in a British Feature Film Award include God’s Own Country, England Is Mine, Peter Mackie Burns’ Daphne, Phyllida Lloyd’s Julius Caesar, Rupert Jones’ Kaleidoscope, Danny Huston’s The Last Photograph, Alex Barrett’s London Symphony, Justin Edgar’s The Marker, Sarmad Masud’s My Pure Land, Glen Kirby’s The Pugilist, Ludwig and Paul Shammasian’s Romans, and Eric Styles’ That Good Night.

Competing in the International Feature Film Competition are Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov’s Glory (Bulgaria/Greece) Rezo Gigineishvili’s Hostages (Georgia/Russia/Poland), Sunao Katabuchi’s In This Corner of the World (Japan), Aisling Walsh’s Maudie (Ireland/Canada), Joshua Z Weinstein’s Menashe (US), Amit V Masurkar’s Newton (India), Baltasar Kormákur’s The Oath (Iceland), Sang-il Lee’s Rage (Japan), Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Sexy Durga (India), Kyra Sedgwick’s Story of a Girl (US/Canada), Dome Karukoski’s Tom of Finland (Finland/Sweden/Denmark/Germany/US) and Robert Jan Westdijk’s Waterboys (Netherlands/UK).

Titles in the Best Documentary Film Competition include Clare Weiskopf’s Amazona (Colombia), Mark Kidel’s Becoming Cary Grant (France), Rita Azevedo Gomes’s Correspondences (Portugal), Guillermo García López’s Delicate Balance (Spain), Chico Pereira’s Donkeyote (Germany/UK/Spain), Emer Reynolds’ The Farthest (Ireland), Johanna St Michaels’ The Inertia Variations (Sweden/UK), Firas Fayyad and his team of co-directors’ Last Men in Aleppo (Denmark/Syria/Germany), Thomas Riedelsheimer’s Leaning into the Wind (Germany), Slavko Martinov’s Pecking Order (New Zealand), Grant McPhee’s Teenage Superstars (UK) and Kyoko Miyake’s Tokyo Idols (Japan/Canada/UK).