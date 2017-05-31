God’s Own Country to open Edinburgh
by Naman Ramachandran
- The films in contention for the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film include England Is Mine, Daphne, Julius Caesar and more
The Edinburgh International Film Festival (21 June – 2 July) will open with Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country [+see also:
film profile] (UK), a film that has already won major awards at Sundance and Berlin. The festival will close with Mark Gill’s England Is Mine (UK). In all, the festival will feature 151 films from 46 countries including 17 world premieres, 12 international premieres, nine European Premieres and 69 UK Premieres.
The films in contention for the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film and Best Performance in a British Feature Film Award include God’s Own Country, England Is Mine, Peter Mackie Burns’ Daphne, Phyllida Lloyd’s Julius Caesar, Rupert Jones’ Kaleidoscope, Danny Huston’s The Last Photograph, Alex Barrett’s London Symphony, Justin Edgar’s The Marker, Sarmad Masud’s My Pure Land, Glen Kirby’s The Pugilist, Ludwig and Paul Shammasian’s Romans, and Eric Styles’ That Good Night.
Competing in the International Feature Film Competition are Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov’s Glory [+see also:
film profile] (Bulgaria/Greece) Rezo Gigineishvili’s Hostages [+see also:
film profile] (Georgia/Russia/Poland), Sunao Katabuchi’s In This Corner of the World (Japan), Aisling Walsh’s Maudie [+see also:
film profile] (Ireland/Canada), Joshua Z Weinstein’s Menashe (US), Amit V Masurkar’s Newton (India), Baltasar Kormákur’s The Oath [+see also:
film profile] (Iceland), Sang-il Lee’s Rage (Japan), Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Sexy Durga (India), Kyra Sedgwick’s Story of a Girl (US/Canada), Dome Karukoski’s Tom of Finland [+see also:
film profile] (Finland/Sweden/Denmark/Germany/US) and Robert Jan Westdijk’s Waterboys (Netherlands/UK).
Titles in the Best Documentary Film Competition include Clare Weiskopf’s Amazona (Colombia), Mark Kidel’s Becoming Cary Grant (France), Rita Azevedo Gomes’s Correspondences [+see also:
film profile] (Portugal), Guillermo García López’s Delicate Balance (Spain), Chico Pereira’s Donkeyote [+see also:
film profile] (Germany/UK/Spain), Emer Reynolds’ The Farthest [+see also:
film profile] (Ireland), Johanna St Michaels’ The Inertia Variations (Sweden/UK), Firas Fayyad and his team of co-directors’ Last Men in Aleppo [+see also:
film profile] (Denmark/Syria/Germany), Thomas Riedelsheimer’s Leaning into the Wind (Germany), Slavko Martinov’s Pecking Order (New Zealand), Grant McPhee’s Teenage Superstars (UK) and Kyoko Miyake’s Tokyo Idols [+see also:
film profile] (Japan/Canada/UK).