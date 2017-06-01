You Were Never Really Here (2017)
Children of the Night (2016)
Suntan (2016)
The Midwife (2017)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
The Square (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Children of the Night (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PROMOTION Belgium

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Wallonia-Brussels Federation celebrates 50 years of state support

by 

- The Film and Audiovisual Centre is taking the opportunity to launch the “50/50: Fifty years of Belgian film, fifty years of discoveries” initiative and shine a spotlight on 50 movies

The Wallonia-Brussels Federation celebrates 50 years of state support
The Belgian filmmakers who took part in the promotional event

Yesterday (31 May), under the auspices of Belgian Culture Minister Alda Greoli and the director of the CCAJeanne Brunfaut, no fewer than 41 Belgian filmmakers gathered to pose shoulder to shoulder for a memorable family photo mapping out the past, present and future of Belgian cinema. This one-off reunion marked the announcement of a year of celebrations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the implementation of state support for cinematic creation in French-speaking Belgium. Sitting in the rows of Bozar’s movie-theatre seats, steeped in history, were such names as the Dardenne brothers, Joachim LafosseJaco Van DormaelValéry RosierGérard CorbiauFabrice du WelzMarion Hänsel and Nabil Ben Yadir, to name but a few. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

This major commemorative initiative will kick off on 15 June with the screening of the film Les Barons [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Interview with director and actress of…
interview: Nabil Ben Yadir
film profile] by Nabil Ben Yadir, which will signal the start of a whole year chock-full of all kinds of events. In 2009, this surprising movie, a popular comedy set in Molenbeek, about a group of youngsters who take as few steps as possible in order to live longer – but these (for want of a better word) loafers unexpectedly ended up generating a smash hit at the box office. More screenings will take place as part of the event up until June 2018; the selection comprises 20 feature films, 15 documentaries and 15 shorts, such as Toto the HeroRosettaMan Bites Dog and Mobutu, King of Zaire in both Brussels and Wallonia. 

The 50/50 initiative will also be available via www.50cinquante.be (which goes online next week), a website that immerses visitors in the vast universe of Belgian cinema, and lists the various screenings and other events. This will undoubtedly be an invaluable occasion to celebrate Belgian film and its historical wealth, its current diversity, and its promises for the future. 

(Translated from French)

 

comments
Cannes Report 2017
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Film Business Course