The Wallonia-Brussels Federation celebrates 50 years of state support

by Aurore Engelen

01/06/2017 - The Film and Audiovisual Centre is taking the opportunity to launch the “50/50: Fifty years of Belgian film, fifty years of discoveries” initiative and shine a spotlight on 50 movies

Yesterday (31 May), under the auspices of Belgian Culture Minister Alda Greoli and the director of the CCA, Jeanne Brunfaut, no fewer than 41 Belgian filmmakers gathered to pose shoulder to shoulder for a memorable family photo mapping out the past, present and future of Belgian cinema. This one-off reunion marked the announcement of a year of celebrations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the implementation of state support for cinematic creation in French-speaking Belgium. Sitting in the rows of Bozar’s movie-theatre seats, steeped in history, were such names as the Dardenne brothers, Joachim Lafosse, Jaco Van Dormael, Valéry Rosier, Gérard Corbiau, Fabrice du Welz, Marion Hänsel and Nabil Ben Yadir, to name but a few.

This major commemorative initiative will kick off on 15 June with the screening of the film Les Barons by Nabil Ben Yadir, which will signal the start of a whole year chock-full of all kinds of events. In 2009, this surprising movie, a popular comedy set in Molenbeek, about a group of youngsters who take as few steps as possible in order to live longer – but these (for want of a better word) loafers unexpectedly ended up generating a smash hit at the box office. More screenings will take place as part of the event up until June 2018; the selection comprises 20 feature films, 15 documentaries and 15 shorts, such as Toto the Hero, Rosetta, Man Bites Dog and Mobutu, King of Zaire in both Brussels and Wallonia.

The 50/50 initiative will also be available via www.50cinquante.be (which goes online next week), a website that immerses visitors in the vast universe of Belgian cinema, and lists the various screenings and other events. This will undoubtedly be an invaluable occasion to celebrate Belgian film and its historical wealth, its current diversity, and its promises for the future.

(Translated from French)