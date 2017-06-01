You Were Never Really Here (2017)
Children of the Night (2016)
The Midwife (2017)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
Suntan (2016)
The Square (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Square (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Italy

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The shoot for Rapiscimi kicks off in Calabria

by 

- The feature debut by Giovanni Luca Gargano, an Italian-Portuguese co-production, is a tragicomedy revolving around an agency that organises kidnappings

The shoot for Rapiscimi kicks off in Calabria
Director Giovanni Luca Gargano on the set of Rapiscimi

22 May saw the start of the shoot in Calabria for Rapiscimi (lit. “Kidnap Me”), the feature debut by Giovanni Luca Gargano. The director was born in Cosenza in 1975, has experience as an assistant director for fiction productions at Rai and Mediaset to his credit, and has so far been a short-film, documentary and advert director. This time he helms a tragicomedy set in a village in the middle of nowhere in the Aspromonte mountain range, revolving around four hopeless unemployed people and their bizarre idea of opening an agency that organises kidnappings for bored rich people in search of extreme thrills.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The synopsis is as follows: after they get themselves into big trouble and make enemies of the entire town, four unemployed people from Calabria make a run for it into the woods. Forced to find a way to repair the damage they have done, one of them is convinced he has had a fantastic idea – one that he thinks will turn their lives around. The hand of fate unfurls its fingers, and the four youngsters find themselves caught up in an incredible story with tragicomic and utterly unforeseen consequences.

The screenplay was written by Alessandro Pondi, Vincenzo Di Rosa, Umberto Carteni, Paolo Logli and Giovanni Luca Gargano. The cast comprises Pietro Delle Piane, Paolo Cutuli, Carmelo Caccamo, Vincenzo Di Rosa, Rocco Barbaro, Alexia Degremont, Massimo Olcese, Paulo Pires and Virgilio Castelo.

Rapiscimi is a co-production between Italy and Portugal and will be shot over five weeks, four of which in Orsomarso (Cosenza) and one in Lisbon. The film is being produced by Sandro Frezza for Alba Produzioni and Arbalak on the Italian side, and Check The Gate for Portugal, in conjunction with the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Portugal’s RTP pubcaster, and with support from the District of the Town of Orsomarso. The distribution has been entrusted to Whale Pictures

(Translated from Italian)

 

comments
FestivalScope Semaine de la Critique
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Film Business Course