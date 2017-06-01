Six Cannes titles for Vertigo Media

by Fabien Lemercier

01/06/2017 - The Hungarian distributor acquired the award-winning films BPM (Beats Per Minute) and The Killing of a Sacred Deer on the Croisette, among others

Widely considered to be a model company in its home country when it comes to distributing quality arthouse fare, Hungarian firm Vertigo Media proved to be very active at the Film Market on the Croisette, snapping up the theatrical, DVD, VoD and TV rights to six films, four of which were presented in competition. Standing tall among them are two features that were included on the winners’ list: BPM (Beats Per Minute) by French director Robin Campillo, winner of the Grand Prix (and the FIPRESCI Prize), and the Irish production The Killing of a Sacred Deer by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, which took home the Best Screenplay Award.

Among the titles unveiled in competition, Vertigo Media also acquired the French-Belgian co-production The Double Lover by Francois Ozon and A Gentle Creature by Ukraine’s Sergei Loznitsa. Lastly, two other features presented in the Official Selection wound up in the Hungarian distributor’s pocket: the opening film, Ismael’s Ghosts by French director Arnaud Desplechin, and Out by Slovakia’s György Kristóf, which was premiered in Un Certain Regard.

“We are thrilled with our European acquisitions at Cannes. With these exceptional additions, our line-up stands as a testament to Vertigo Media’s position as one of the key players in the Hungarian arthouse film distribution market,” enthuses Balazs Berta, head of distribution and co-owner of Vertigo Media. For the record, the Budapest-based organisation, which was founded in 2010, has distributed three of the four last Palme d'Or winners (I, Daniel Blake , Blue Is the Warmest Colour and Winter Sleep ), two Golden Bear winners (Fire at Sea and Caesar Must Die ) and the recent Oscar winner Moonlight.

Interestingly, deals for two other Cannes titles are currently under negotiation, and Vertigo Media also made the most of the Film Market to get on board several forthcoming films through pre-purchases (including some movies that will not be released until 2020). “Our goal is to maintain and strengthen our position in the Hungarian market and also on the international stage,” states Berta.

As a reminder, Vertigo Media is the number-one distributor of Scandinavian cinema in Hungary and also specialises in French-language films. Other titles included on the release schedule are the comedy Baby Bump(s) by Noémie Saglio (toplined by Juliette Binoche), which will hit screens this summer; Knock by Lorraine Lévy (starring Omar Sy in the lead – see the article), which will be out next winter; and The House that Jack Built by Denmark’s Lars von Trier plus the fourth instalment in the “Department Q” saga, Journal 64 by Cristoffer Boe, both of which will be released in 2018.

As for national cinema, Vertigo Media’s slate includes Lajko by Balazs Lengyel (see the article), the animated film Being Salamon by Albert Hanan Kaminski, Aurora Borealis: Northern Lights by Marta Meszaros, The Voice by György Palfi (see the article) and A Kind of America 3 by Gabor Herendi.

