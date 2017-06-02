Charles Berling and Swann Arlaud to star in Une histoire de l'art

by Fabien Lemercier

02/06/2017 - The two actors share top billing in the feature debut by Lucas Bernard, a Les Grands Espaces production that is currently being shot

Lucas Bernard has been in the Paris region filming his feature debut, Une histoire de l'art (lit. “A History of Art”), since 15 May. Having turned heads as a novelist with Les Lacets rouges, as a DoP and as the director of the short film La place du mort, the filmmaker has assembled a cast including Charles Berling (four nominations for the César Award for Best Actor; popular recently in Elle and Marie Curie, The Courage of Knowledge , and shortly to grace screens in Fleuve noir and Marvin), Swann Arlaud (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2016 for Les anarchistes , also putting on a strong performance in The Wakhan Front and A Woman’s Life , also making a splash in the recent Cannes Critics’ Week in Bloody Milk ) and Jennifer Decker (a pensionnaire of the Comédie Française; seen in such films as Lulu and Jimi , Living on Love Alone and Courted ).

Written by Lucas Bernard, the story revolves around superintendent Beffrois, who is awaiting his retirement with lukewarm enthusiasm when a portrait theft catches his attention. Is it how gracefully the crime was committed? The sheer audacity of the offence? The beauty of the stolen work of art? Beffrois sets about investigating the crime like a child savouring his last sweet, gradually discovering an unusual thief who is always giving him the slip, stuck on the fringes of society and the era he lives in.

Produced by Florian Môle for Les Grands Espaces, Une histoire de l'art is being co-produced by France 3 Cinéma. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the film is also being backed by the CNC’s advance on receipts and the Ile-de-France region. As a reminder, the project was selected in 2015 by the Emergence directing residency.

The eight-week shoot will take place in Paris and in the Paris region until 11 July. The French distribution and international sales will be handled by Pyramide.

(Translated from French)