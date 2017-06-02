CONNeXT returns in October

by Aurore Engelen

02/06/2017 - 15 titles have been confirmed for the second edition of CONNeXT (formerly NeXT), the event for promoting Belgian films made in Flanders

Launched last year, CONNeXT (formerly Flanders Next) aims to present the best in Flemish production to foreign buyers and programmers, and to give Flemish filmmakers the chance to extend their network by meeting industry professionals from all over the world.

In addition to showcasing films hot off the editing benches, the 2017 edition of the event will be an opportunity to discover the best television series. Moreover, a selection of projects at different stages of production, from development to post-production, will be presented to industry professionals, including the programmers of festivals such as Berlin, Karlovy Vary, Tribeca, Toronto, San Sebastian and SXSW.

Among the films to be screened are The Racer and the Jailbird, the latest film by Michaël R Roskam (whose film Bullhead was nominated for an Oscar) starring Matthias Schoenaerts and Adèle Exarchopoulos in the main roles, Cargo, the debut feature film by Gilles Coulier, whose short films were presented in competition at Cannes, Double Face, the latest opus in the The Alzheimer Case trilogy directed by Jan Verheyen, Cloudboy by Meikeminne Clinckspoor, the winner of the Work in Progress Award last year, and Zagros, the debut feature by Sahim Omar Kalifa, who has won a number of prizes for his short films.

The Works in Progress selection will be an opportunity to discover dystopian drama Ascension Day by Bas Devos (Violet ), Kenneth Mercken’s film on cycle racing Coureur, which won the Perfect Pitch Award last year, Patser, the latest film by the pair of directors behind Black , Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and Façades by Kaat Beels and Nathalie Basteyns, whose series Clan and Hotel Beau Séjour are famous the world over.

The event will take place in Ghent in October.

(Translated from French)