INDUSTRY Belgium

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

CONNeXT returns in October

by 

- 15 titles have been confirmed for the second edition of CONNeXT (formerly NeXT), the event for promoting Belgian films made in Flanders

CONNeXT returns in October

Launched last year, CONNeXT (formerly Flanders Next) aims to present the best in Flemish production to foreign buyers and programmers, and to give Flemish filmmakers the chance to extend their network by meeting industry professionals from all over the world.

In addition to showcasing films hot off the editing benches, the 2017 edition of the event will be an opportunity to discover the best television series. Moreover, a selection of projects at different stages of production, from development to post-production, will be presented to industry professionals, including the programmers of festivals such as Berlin, Karlovy Vary, Tribeca, Toronto, San Sebastian and SXSW.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Among the films to be screened are The Racer and the Jailbird, the latest film by Michaël R Roskam (whose film Bullhead [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bart Van Langendonck
interview: Michaël R. Roskam
film profile] was nominated for an Oscar) starring Matthias Schoenaerts and Adèle Exarchopoulos in the main roles, Cargo, the debut feature film by Gilles Coulier, whose short films were presented in competition at Cannes, Double Face, the latest opus in the The Alzheimer Case [+see also:
trailer
film profile] trilogy directed by Jan VerheyenCloudboy by Meikeminne Clinckspoor, the winner of the Work in Progress Award last year, and Zagros, the debut feature by Sahim Omar Kalifa, who has won a number of prizes for his short films.

The Works in Progress selection will be an opportunity to discover dystopian drama Ascension Day by Bas Devos (Violet [+see also:
trailer
festival scope
film profile]), Kenneth Mercken’s film on cycle racing Coureur, which won the Perfect Pitch Award last year, Patser, the latest film by the pair of directors behind Black [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fal…
interview: Martha Canga Antonio
film profile]Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and Façades by Kaat Beels and Nathalie Basteyns, whose series Clan and Hotel Beau Séjour are famous the world over.

The event will take place in Ghent in October.

(Translated from French)

 

