A deluge of Cannes films soon to reach Spanish theatres

by Alfonso Rivera

02/06/2017 - CANNES 2017: Spanish film buffs will be able to enjoy outstanding cinematic experiences from the recent French festival, thanks to distributors like Golem, La Aventura and Avalon

When a movie buff reads news about a film festival, his or her desire to see the films dominating the headlines increases exponentially. Thanks to various Spanish distributors and their purchases at the recent Cannes Film Festival, the cinephiles’ wishes will soon come true. For instance, Golem will oversee the Spanish release of Loveless , directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev, which received the Jury Prize, as well as In the Fade by Fatih Akin (the Turkish-German filmmaker’s previous movies also all went on general release courtesy of Golem), whose devoted lead actress, Diane Kruger, pocketed the Best Actress Award at the gathering.

Golem will release The Workshop by French director Laurent Cantet, fresh from the Un Certain Regard section, and it also acquired a couple of mouthwatering titles at the Film Market: The Desert Bride, the feature debut by Argentina’s Cécilia Atan and Valeria Pivato, and The Third Murder by Japan’s Kore-eda Hirokazu, which is currently in post-production. The most recent films by two other big names in the Golem stable, François Ozon and Michael Haneke, will also get a release in Spain: The Double Lover and Happy End , respectively, which competed in the official section of Cannes 2017.

Avalon, meanwhile, will bring three of the most highly acclaimed titles at the French event to Spanish screens: Bright Sunshine In by Claire Denis, a romantic comedy starring Juliette Binoche, which took part in the Directors’ Fortnight, scooping the SACD Prize; the winner of the Grand Prix in the official section, the FIPRESCI Prize and the Queer Palm, BPM (Beats Per Minute) by Robin Campillo, a film about the fight against AIDS, which deeply moved jury chair Pedro Almodóvar; and the Palme d’Or winner, The Square by Ruben Östlund.

At Cannes, Betta Pictures acquired Closeness, the winner of the FIPRESCI Prize in the Un Certain Regard section, which is the feature debut by Kantemir Balagov. It will also release the latest movie by Naomi Kawase, Radiance . Diamond Films will distribute Wonderstruck by Todd Haynes and The Killing of a Sacred Deer by Greece’s Yorgos Lanthimos, which won a trophy for its daring screenplay.

Vértigo Films will bring Redoubtable to Spanish audiences, while Warner Bros Entertainment Spain will release the only Spanish representative at Cannes: The Summit by Santiago Mitre, a co-production with France and Argentina that took part in Un Certain Regard.

Rodin will reach Spanish screens on 5 December, courtesy of Caramel Films. Furthermore, La aventura Audiovisual will distribute two films by Sang-soo Hong, Claire's Camera and The Day After, as well as Bruno Dumont’s Jeannette, The Childhood of Joan of Arc , Valeska Grisebach’s Western , the Portuguese title The Nothing Factory by Pedro Pinho and Lover for a Day by Philippe Garrel, another gem from the Directors’ Fortnight.

(Translated from Spanish)