Krakow Film Festival reveals winners for 2017
by Laurence Boyce
- Croatia’s Dum Spiro Spero has nabbed the Golden Horn in the International Documentary Competition
The 57th edition of the Krakow Film Festival came to a close this past weekend with the awards given to the best documentary, short and animated films screened at the prestigious event over the previous week.
In the festival’s International Documentary Competition, the Golden Horn went to the Croatian film Dum Spiro Spero by Pero Kvesić, which follows the filmmaker as he struggles with lung disease. Kvesić, well known in his native Croatia as an author of children’s books, impressed the jury for facing his situation with humour and hope.
The Silver Horn for Best Medium-length Documentary went to Woman and the Glacier
film review
(Lithuania/Estonia) by renowned Lithuanian director Audrius Stonys. His film follows a glaciologist who has lived alone in the Tian Shan mountains for almost 30 years. The movie also won the FIPRESCI Prize. The Silver Horn for Best Feature-length Documentary went to the Chilean film Adriana's Pact.
The festival’s Golden Heynal Award for Best Music Documentary went to the US-German co-production When God Sleeps. The film portrays Iranian musician Shahin Najafi, who lives under the shadow of a fatwa, as he has been accused of insulting Islam.
The Swedish documentary Rebel Surgeon garnered the festival’s Audience Award. Erik Gandini’s film follows Dr Erik Eischen – the protagonist of the popular Swedish documentary The Swedish Theory of Love – as he moves to Ethiopia to work in a small hospital.
Doc Lab Poland – part of Krakow’s industry events – also awarded its prizes. Amongst the winners was Lesson of Love by Małgorzata Goliszewska, which won the HBO Award in Docs to Start, a forum for documentaries in development. In Docs to Go, the event for documentaries in pre-production, the Krakow Technology Park Award was given to Michał Bielawski’s The Wind – A Documentary Thriller.
During the ceremony, festival guests expressed solidarity with imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, arrested in 2014 for “plotting acts of terrorism”.
You can read about the short-film award winners at Cineuropa Shorts. Here is the full list of other laureates:
International Documentary Competition
Golden Horn for the Director of the Best Film
Dum Spiro Spero - Pero Kvesić (Croatia)
Silver Horn for the Director of the Best Medium-length Documentary
Woman and the Glacier
film review
– Audrius Stonys (Lithuania/Estonia)
Silver Horn for the Director of the Best Feature-length Documentary
Adriana's Pact – Lissette Orozco (Chile)
Special Mentions
The Beksińskis. A Sound and Picture Album – Marcin Borchardt (Poland)
Opera About Poland – Piotr Stasik (Poland)
FIPRESCI Prize
Woman and the Glacier – Audrius Stonys
KFF Recommendation to the European Film Award
The Beksińskis. A Sound and Picture Album – Marcin Borchardt
International DocFilmMusic Competition
Golden Heynal for the Director of the Best Film
When God Sleeps – Till Schauder (USA/Germany)
National Competition
Golden Hobby Horse for the Director of the Best Film
The Ugliest Car - Grzegorz Szczepaniak
Silver Hobby Horse for the Director of the Best Documentary Film
Stranger on My Couch - Grzegorz Brzozowski
Silver Hobby Horse for the Director of the Best Animated Film
Strange Case - Zbigniew Czapla
Silver Hobby Horse for the Director of the Best Fiction Film
Nothing New Under the Sun - Damian Kocur
Special Mention
Dust - Jakub Radej
Award of the Polish Filmmakers Association for the Best Film Editing
Ziemowit Jaworski, Michał Marczak, Katarzyna Orzechowska – Zhalanash (dir. Marcin Sauter)
Maciej Szumowski Award for Remarkable Social Awareness
By Stanley for Stanley - Monika Meleń
Award for the Best Short and Documentary Film Producer in Poland
Anna Gawlita (of Kijora Film), for Opera About Poland (dir. Piotr Stasik) and Festival (dirs. Tomasz Wolski, Anna Gawlita)
Best Cinematography Award
Festival - Tomasz Wolski
Audience Award
Rebel Surgeon - Erik Gandini
Award of the Student Jury
The Ugliest Car – Grzegorz Szczepaniak
Animated in Poland Award
Last Stop Is the Moon – Birute Sodeikaite
Doc Lab Poland Awards – Docs to Start
HBO Award
Lesson of Love – Małgorzata Goliszewska
Krakow Film Cluster Award
The Whale from Lorino – Maciej Cuske
Dok Leipzig Special Mention
The Graduate – Adrian Apanel
European Documentary Network Special Mention
Transfer – Joanna Rożen
Doc Lab Poland Awards – Docs to Go
Krakow Technology Park Award
The Wind – A Documentary Thriller - Michał Bielawski
Institute of Documentary Film Special Mention
Wei®dy – Paweł Dyllus
Doc Lab Poland Award for the Biggest Progress During Workshops
Today, Tomorrow… Yesterday – Diana Kadłubowska, Krzysztof Kadłubowski