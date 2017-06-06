Krakow Film Festival reveals winners for 2017

by Laurence Boyce

06/06/2017 - Croatia’s Dum Spiro Spero has nabbed the Golden Horn in the International Documentary Competition

The 57th edition of the Krakow Film Festival came to a close this past weekend with the awards given to the best documentary, short and animated films screened at the prestigious event over the previous week.

In the festival’s International Documentary Competition, the Golden Horn went to the Croatian film Dum Spiro Spero by Pero Kvesić, which follows the filmmaker as he struggles with lung disease. Kvesić, well known in his native Croatia as an author of children’s books, impressed the jury for facing his situation with humour and hope.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Silver Horn for Best Medium-length Documentary went to Woman and the Glacier (Lithuania/Estonia) by renowned Lithuanian director Audrius Stonys. His film follows a glaciologist who has lived alone in the Tian Shan mountains for almost 30 years. The movie also won the FIPRESCI Prize. The Silver Horn for Best Feature-length Documentary went to the Chilean film Adriana's Pact.

The festival’s Golden Heynal Award for Best Music Documentary went to the US-German co-production When God Sleeps. The film portrays Iranian musician Shahin Najafi, who lives under the shadow of a fatwa, as he has been accused of insulting Islam.

The Swedish documentary Rebel Surgeon garnered the festival’s Audience Award. Erik Gandini’s film follows Dr Erik Eischen – the protagonist of the popular Swedish documentary The Swedish Theory of Love – as he moves to Ethiopia to work in a small hospital.

Doc Lab Poland – part of Krakow’s industry events – also awarded its prizes. Amongst the winners was Lesson of Love by Małgorzata Goliszewska, which won the HBO Award in Docs to Start, a forum for documentaries in development. In Docs to Go, the event for documentaries in pre-production, the Krakow Technology Park Award was given to Michał Bielawski’s The Wind – A Documentary Thriller.

During the ceremony, festival guests expressed solidarity with imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, arrested in 2014 for “plotting acts of terrorism”.

You can read about the short-film award winners at Cineuropa Shorts. Here is the full list of other laureates:

International Documentary Competition

Golden Horn for the Director of the Best Film

Dum Spiro Spero - Pero Kvesić (Croatia)

Silver Horn for the Director of the Best Medium-length Documentary

Woman and the Glacier – Audrius Stonys (Lithuania/Estonia)

Silver Horn for the Director of the Best Feature-length Documentary

Adriana's Pact – Lissette Orozco (Chile)

Special Mentions

The Beksińskis. A Sound and Picture Album – Marcin Borchardt (Poland)

Opera About Poland – Piotr Stasik (Poland)

FIPRESCI Prize

Woman and the Glacier – Audrius Stonys

KFF Recommendation to the European Film Award

The Beksińskis. A Sound and Picture Album – Marcin Borchardt

International DocFilmMusic Competition

Golden Heynal for the Director of the Best Film

When God Sleeps – Till Schauder (USA/Germany)

National Competition

Golden Hobby Horse for the Director of the Best Film

The Ugliest Car - Grzegorz Szczepaniak

Silver Hobby Horse for the Director of the Best Documentary Film

Stranger on My Couch - Grzegorz Brzozowski

Silver Hobby Horse for the Director of the Best Animated Film

Strange Case - Zbigniew Czapla

Silver Hobby Horse for the Director of the Best Fiction Film

Nothing New Under the Sun - Damian Kocur

Special Mention

Dust - Jakub Radej

Award of the Polish Filmmakers Association for the Best Film Editing

Ziemowit Jaworski, Michał Marczak, Katarzyna Orzechowska – Zhalanash (dir. Marcin Sauter)

Maciej Szumowski Award for Remarkable Social Awareness

By Stanley for Stanley - Monika Meleń

Award for the Best Short and Documentary Film Producer in Poland

Anna Gawlita (of Kijora Film), for Opera About Poland (dir. Piotr Stasik) and Festival (dirs. Tomasz Wolski, Anna Gawlita)

Best Cinematography Award

Festival - Tomasz Wolski

Audience Award

Rebel Surgeon - Erik Gandini

Award of the Student Jury

The Ugliest Car – Grzegorz Szczepaniak

Animated in Poland Award

Last Stop Is the Moon – Birute Sodeikaite

Doc Lab Poland Awards – Docs to Start

HBO Award

Lesson of Love – Małgorzata Goliszewska

Krakow Film Cluster Award

The Whale from Lorino – Maciej Cuske

Dok Leipzig Special Mention

The Graduate – Adrian Apanel

European Documentary Network Special Mention

Transfer – Joanna Rożen

Doc Lab Poland Awards – Docs to Go

Krakow Technology Park Award

The Wind – A Documentary Thriller - Michał Bielawski

Institute of Documentary Film Special Mention

Wei®dy – Paweł Dyllus

Doc Lab Poland Award for the Biggest Progress During Workshops

Today, Tomorrow… Yesterday – Diana Kadłubowska, Krzysztof Kadłubowski