Focus: Heartstone (2016)
PRODUCTION France

Julien Guetta about to start principal photography for Roulez jeunesse

by 

Eric Judor, Laure Calamy, Brigitte Rouan, Philippe Duquesne and Déborah Lukumuena are among the cast of this SRAB and Rectangle production being sold by Le Pacte

Julien Guetta about to start principal photography for Roulez jeunesse
Director Julien Guetta

The first clapperboard will slam tomorrow, Wednesday 7 June, for Roulez jeunesse by Julien Guetta, a filmmaker who made a splash with his shorts Le Vacant (in competition at Clermont-Ferrand in 2008), Empty Stomachs (presented at gatherings such as Palm Springs and Montreal in 2011), Mémère and Lana del Roy. For his first foray into feature-length territory, the director, who graduated from the screenplay department of La Fémis, has assembled a cast comprising Eric Judor (currently gracing screens in Problemos [+see also:
trailer
film profile], popular in such movies as Steak [+see also:
trailer
film profile]Wrong [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Wrong Cops [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Quentin Dupieux), Laure Calamy (putting on a strong performance in Ava [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léa Mysius
film profile], which screened in this year's Cannes Critics’ Week, as well as in recent titles like Fifty Springtimes [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and In Bed with Victoria [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Justine Triet
film profile]), Brigitte Roüan (who appeared in Based on a True Story [+see also:
film review
film profile] at Cannes, as well as in From the Land of the Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and Love at First Fight [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Thomas Cailley
film profile]), Philippe Duquesne (Miss Impossible [+see also:
trailer
film profile]9 Month Stretch [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and Déborah Lukumuena (César Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 and Lumière Award for Best New Actress for Divines [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Houda Benyamina
film profile]).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by Dominique Baumard and the director himself, the story revolves around 43-year-old Alex, who works as a car breakdown mechanic in the garage that his mother Antoinette runs with an iron fist. One day, he fixes a car belonging to a young woman and spends the night at her place – but early the next morning, she has vanished and left him stuck with her three children. Between his daily life as a mechanic and the unrelenting expectations of Antoinette, who would like him to show more commitment to the family business, Alex will have to step on the gas if he wants to help the kids to find their mother.

Executive-produced by Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral for SRAB Films, and by Edouard Weil for Rectangle ProductionsRoulez jeunesse is being co-produced by France 2 Cinéma. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the film is also being supported by the Grand Est and Normandy regions, and by the Cofinova and Cineventure Soficas. Interestingly, the project took part in Emergence and the Angers Workshops. The seven-week shoot will take place until 22 July in Ile-de-France, Sélestat and Normandy. Distribution in French theatres and international sales will be managed by Le Pacte.  

For the record, this is the third feature executive-produced by SRAB Films, following A Bun in the Oven [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Château (see the article – scheduled for release in French cinemas on 9 August).

(Translated from French)

 

