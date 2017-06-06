The Zlín Film Festival awards films for children and young audiences

by Martin Kudláč

06/06/2017 - Heartstone, Heartstrings and Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship were among the winning movies at the gathering

The 57th edition of the Zlín Film Festival, the International Film Festival for Children and Youth, has drawn to a close after screening 326 films, 152 of them in the various competition sections. The Golden Slipper for the Best Feature Film for Children went to the German-Italian co-production Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship , the sophomore feature by Tobias Wiemann. The jury appreciated the performances by the leading pair of actors, Mia Kasalo and Samuel Girardi, adding: “Solely focussing on the two young people, it succeeded in creating intimacy within the dazzling space of the lofty mountains”. Vanessa Szamuelová took home the City of Zlín Award for the Best Child Performance for her portrayal of a neglected daughter, Jarka, who takes refuge in her own little world after kidnapping two infants in Iveta Grófová’s Crystal Bear-winning Little Harbour . Director Rebekah Fortune netted the Golden Slipper for the Best Feature for Youth, for Just Charlie. “The script and the direction show a deep understanding of all of the characters – all with their own opinions and feelings – which helps you to comprehend your own emotions. A thoroughly important and touching film,” the jury explained as they justified their decision.

“The vibrant atmosphere of the city and the painstaking animation revived the two trams, and the director managed to sensitively express the relationship between the older and the younger generations. She used an unusual artistic combination of two different techniques to visually emphasise the whole idea.” This was what led the jury to award the Golden Slipper for the Best Animated Film to the Russian title Two Trams by Svetlana Andrianova. Meanwhile, Fatih Akin charmed the children’s jury with his romp Goodbye Berlin – so much so that they honoured him with the Main Prize for the Best Feature Film for Youth. Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s feature debut, Heartstone , emerged as the Best European First Film, while Amanda Kernell earned a Special Recognition for Sámi Blood . Michel Boujenah won two prizes for Heartstrings : the main children’s jury Award for the Best Feature Film for Children, and the Audience Award for the Best Feature Film.

As the festival called time on this year’s edition, which celebrated the 110th anniversary of the birth of Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren, the organisers were already thinking about the festival’s 58th edition, which will be devoted to Czech and Slovakian cinema in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of an independent Czechoslovakia. It is set to unspool between 25 May and 2 June 2018.

Here is the complete list of winners at this year’s edition:

Best Feature Film for Children

Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship – Tobias Wiemann (Germany/Italy)

Best Child Performance in a Feature Film for Children

Vanessa Szamuhelová – Little Harbour (Czech Republic/Hungary/Slovakia)

Best Feature Film for Youth

Just Charlie – Rebekah Fortune (UK)

Best Youth Performance in a Feature Film for Youth

Daniel Huttlestone – London Town (UK/USA)

Special Mention for a Feature Film for Youth

Goodbye Berlin – Fatih Akin (Germany)

Best Animated Film

Two Trams – Svetlana Andrianova (Russia)

Award for Young Artists Aged Under 35

Cloudberry – Polina Minchenok (Russia)

Best Feature Film for Children

Heartstrings – Michel Boujenah (France/Belgium)

Main Prize of the Youth Jury for the Best Feature Film for Youth

Goodbye Berlin – Fatih Akin

Best European First Film

Heartstone - Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson (Iceland/Denmark)

Special Recognition

Sámi Blood – Amanda Kernell (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)

Main Prize for the Top Film in the Zlín Dog Competition

Shujayya – Mohammed Almughanni (Poland/Palestine)

Genre Prizes

Best Animated Film

The Indigestion – Mathilde Remy (Belgium)

Best Documentary Film

The Unknown Soldier – Efim Graboy (Israel)

Best Live-action Film

The Silence – Farnoosh Samadi, Ali Asgari (France/Italy)

ECFA Award

Up in the Sky – Petter Lennstrand (Sweden)

Ecumenical Jury Award

Half Ticket – Samit Kakkad (India)

Special Mention of the Ecumenical Jury

Railway Children – Prithvi Konanur (India)

Audience Awards

Best Feature Film

Heartstrings – Michel Boujenah

Best Short Animated Film

The Gift – Kohei Kajisa (Japan)

ČT:D Audience Award for the Best Short Animated Film

Peep and the Paperplane – Christoph Englert (Germany)