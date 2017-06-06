Catherine Corsini shoots Un amour impossible

by Fabien Lemercier

06/06/2017 - Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider star in an adaptation of the novel by Christine Angot. A French-Belgian feature being produced by Chaz and sold by Le Pacte

Last Thursday filming started on the 10th feature film by Catherine Corsini: Un amour impossible. Selected four times at Cannes (Replay in competition in 2001, Three Worlds in Certain Regard in 2012, and Les Amoureux et Jeunesse sans Dieu in Directors’ Fortnight in 1994 and 1996), once at Berlin (La Nouvelle Eve in the Panorama section in 1999), at Locarno (winning the Piazza Grande Prize in 2015 for Summertime ) and at Toronto (among others with Leaving in 2009), the filmmaker has this time gathered together a cast including rising Belgian star Virginie Efira (nominated for the César for Best Actress in 2017 for In Bed with Victoria , which also won her a Magritte Award; acclaimed for 20 ans d'écart , Up for Love and Elle by Paul Verhoeven, who she will also be working with on Sainte Vierge), French-Canadian actor Niels Schneider (who won the César for Most Promising Actor in 2017 for Dark Inclusion ), Estelle Lescure, Jehnny Beth/Camille Berthomier (acclaimed in Through the Forest and singer in British rock group Savages), Iliana Zabeth (Mercenary , Cowboys ), Coralie Russier (who featured in BPM (Beats Per Minute) ), and Catherine Morlot.

Written by Catherine Corsini and Laurette Polmanss (the duo nominated for the 2016 Lumière Award for Best Screenplay for Summertime) and based on the novel of the same name by Christine Angot, the screenplay spans the period from 1958 to the present day and tells the story of an unconditional love between a mother and her daughter which is endangered by an unsteady and manipulative father.

Produced by Elisabeth Perez for Chaz Productions, Un amour impossible is being co-produced by France 3 Cinéma, Belgian company Artémis Productions and Le Pacte (which is handling the film’s release in France and international sales). Also pre-purchased by Canal+, Ciné+, RTBF and Be TV, the feature is also being supported by an advance on receipts from the CNC, the Ile-de-France region and the Indéfilms, Cinémage, Cinéventure and Sofitvciné Soficas. The nine weeks of filming, which will come to a close on 9 August, will take place in Paris, Châteauroux, Reims, Strasbourg, Nice and Gérardmer. The director of photography is Jeanne Lapoirie (who was nominated for the César for Best Photography for 8 Women and Michael Kohlhaas , and who has just shone with BPM (Beats Per Minute) ) and the music will be composed by Grégoire Hetzel (who won the Lumière Award in 2016 for My Golden Days and Summertime).

(Translated from French)