72% of Norwegians go to the cinema – as against 58% in 1991

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

06/06/2017 - According to Statistics Norway’s new cultural barometer, film is the most popular cultural offering for people aged between 9 and 79

For the first time since 1975, Norwegian films controlled 23.9% of the local market, and cinema is also the most popular cultural offering for people aged between nine and 79, according to a new cultural barometer published by Statistics Norway.

Since 1991, the government statistics office has regularly examined the population’s cultural habits: in 1991, 58% of Norwegians went to the cinema, in 2012 (the most recent analysis) the figure stood at 67%, and no less than 72% had watched a film in the theatres within the last 12 months.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

With cinema claiming the number-one spot, concerts and sports follow (with 62% and 55%, respectively), outpacing public libraries and museums. 32% had been to a ballet or dance performance (50% had never been to such a show), and 8% to an opera or operetta (with 55% having never attended such events).

With three local features on top of the 2016 charts, Norwegian cinema admissions went up 8.9% last year – the best result in Europe (see the news).