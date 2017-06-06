Francesco Carrozzini to direct Sole di mezzanotte, by Jo Nesbø

by Vittoria Scarpa

06/06/2017 - Cattleya, which has been awarded the rights to the bestseller by the Norwegian writer, will produce the film, which will be the first fictional feature for the director of Franca: chaos and creation

Sole di mezzanotte, the big-screen adaptation of the bestseller of the same name by Norwegian writer Jo Nesbø, which was published in Italy in 2016 by Einaudi, will be shot in English and directed by Francesco Carrozzini. Cattleya has purchased the rights to the bestseller to develop and produce a film for the international market. And so the company, headed up by Riccardo Tozzi, the brains behind some of the biggest successes of recent years, such as Romanzo Criminale and Gomorra – the TV series, continues its journey in the crime genre. “For years now, Scandinavian noir has proved itself to be extremely revolutionary in terms of both literature and film and television”, said Tozzi, “and we are excited about exploring the Nordic criminal world and embracing the vision of a great talent like Jo Nesbø, who will participate in the artistic supervision of the film together with her associate Niclas Salomonsson”.

Sole di mezzanotte, which was acclaimed by critics of the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian and inserted by the Los Angeles Times in the bestseller list, throws light on the murky activities of the criminal underworld of Oslo through everything that happens to Ulf, a young man who must travel the length of Norway to escape the consequences of his criminal past.

For photographer and documentary maker Francesco Carrozzini, the writer of films such as Franca: Chaos and Creation about his mother Franca Sozzani, the legendary editor of Vogue Italia and a fashion icon who passed away a few months ago, this will be his first fictional feature film. “When I first read Sole di mezzanotte by Nesbø”, said the filmmaker, “I was overcome by the complex nature of the protagonist, Ulf, this man who is a good person, but is forced to do evil things to save his life and that of the people he loves. The exploration of this tension, together with the extraordinary and celestial setting of the Norwegian coast, made me want to bring this book to the big screen”.

“We’re very happy to be working with Francesco Carrozzini”, concluded Tozzi, “a brilliant and versatile artist, whose modern and original aesthetic will allow us to make the entire creative process very special”.

