The NIFFF as a springboard for Swiss film productions

by Muriel Del Don

07/06/2017 - For the second year in a row the Neuchâtel Film Festival welcomes a selection of Swiss genre films in its Amazing Switzerland non-competitive section

The NIFFF has unveiled the titles in its non-competitive Amazing Switzerland section, a hotbed of the best of Swiss fantasy film, featuring Rewind by Pedro Joaquim, Hidden Reserves , an Austrian, German and Swiss co-production directed by Valentin Hitz, La stirpe di Orazio, by Riccardo Bernasconi and Francesca Reverdito, an interactive web series co-produced by RSI and Studio Asparagus, Supermotor, a short film by André Kuenzy and The Real Thing, an educational film project mixing several genres created by 70 young people working with various professionals from the sector. Of the five films selected, two will have their world premieres at the festival. Swiss short films will instead be screened as part of the competitive section dedicated to them and will have the chance to win the 10'000 CHF prize being offered by SSR/Suissimage.

The 17th edition of the NIFFF will also be marked by the presence of Reverend Beat-Men, a musician, DJ, the leader of the psychobilly group The Monsters and the founder of Berlin-based label Voodoo Rhythm Records. The Reverend will share his world with audiences through a positively tantalising carte blanche. Turning to new technologies, the NIFFF is currently on the lookout (deadline 15 June) for a Swiss fantasy web series. The finalists will be invited to the festival for a pitching session. A special jury will decide which project will be put directly into production. The NIFFF is also partnering up with the Geneva International Film Festival Tous Ecrans to present a Ghost House VR made up of four virtual reality works (created by ten Swiss artists and one Frenchman): Ghost House (HEAD), Ximoan (HEAD), Sergent James (produced by Floéral Film and Digital Immersion) and Hell Eluja (Oniroforge).

(Translated from Italian)