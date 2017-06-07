Nastro d’Argento Awards: a face-off between Amelio, Castellitto and De Angelis
by Vittoria Scarpa
- Holding Hands, Lucky and Indivisible are the most nominated titles with seven nominations apiece, followed by Sweet Dreams, Fiore and Tutto quello che vuoi
With seven nominations apiece, Holding Hands [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Gianni Amelio
film profile] by Gianni Amelio, Lucky [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Sergio Castellitto
film profile] by Sergio Castellitto and Indivisible [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Edoardo de Angelis
film profile] by Edoardo De Angelis top the nomination leaderboard for the 2017 edition of the Nastro d’Argento Awards, which are awarded every year by film journalists from the SNGCI (National Union of Film Journalists), this year on 1 July at the Ancient Theatre in Taormina. Hot on their heels are Sweet Dreams [+see also:
film review
trailer
Q&A: Marco Bellocchio
film profile] by Marco Bellocchio, Fiore [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Claudio Giovannesi
film profile] by Claudio Giovannesi (with six nominations) and Tutto quello che vuoi [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Francesco Bruni (with five nominations). Then there’s There is a Light [+see also:
trailer
film focus
interview: Fabio Mollo
film profile] by Fabio Mollo, The Furlough [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Claudio Amendola and Sicilian Ghost Story [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile] by Antonio Piazza and Fabio Grassadonia with four nominations each. The five directors in the running for the award for Best Director include Ferzan Ozpetek for his film Rosso Istanbul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile].
Battling it out for the title of Best New Director are Vincenzo Alfieri (I peggiori), Marco Danieli (Worldly Girl [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film focus
interview: Marco Danieli
film profile]), Roberto De Paolis (Pure Hearts [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Roberto De Paolis
film profile]), Andrea De Sica (Children of the Night [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andrea De Sica
film profile]), Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro (Mine [+see also:
trailer
film profile]). Turning to comedy – in a year in which, according to the President of the SNGCI, Laura Delli Colli, “there have been too many wasted opportunities, starting with writing that requires a greater level of care in putting ideas together” – the finalists that stand out for their originality are L’ora legale [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile] by Ficarra and Picone, Let Yourself Go! [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Francesco Amato, Husband & Wife [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Simone Godano, Omicidio all’italiana [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Maccio Capatonda, and Ears [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Alessandro Aronadio
film profile] by Alessandro Aronadio.
Meanwhile, last night at the event held at the MAXXI in Rome, the technical Nastro d’Argento Awards were presented: Best Cinematography went to Luca Bigazzi (Holding Hands; Sicilian Ghost Story), Best Set Design to Marco Dentici (Sweet Dreams; Sicilian Ghost Story), Best Costumes to Massimo Cantini Parrini (Indivisible), Best Editing to Francesca Calvelli (Sweet Dreams) and Best Sound to Alessandro Rolla (Lucky). The Nastro of the Year went to Paolo Sorrentino for The Young Pope, and the Special Nastri to Giuliano Montaldo, as the protagonist of Tutto quello che vuoi, 7 minutes [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Michele Placido
film profile] by Michele Placido, and Sun, Heart, Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Daniele Vicari, for his focus on the topic of employment, as well as the two protagonists of Monte [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Amir Naderi, Claudia Potenza and Andrea Sartoretti, for overcoming “the test of a performance that was also physically very demanding”. The Special Nastro for Films dedicated to Youth was awarded to Piuma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Roan Johnson, and the Nastro d’Argento Career Award to Roberto Faenza. On 1 July in Taormina the European Nastro d’Argento 2017 will be presented to Monica Bellucci, for her performance in On the Milky Road [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Emir Kusturica.
Last but not least, the Guglielmo Biraghi Award for Best Emerging Actor went to Brando Pacitto (Summertime [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Piuma) and Daphne Scoccia (Fiore), with two special mentions for Andrea Carpenzano (Tutto quello che vuoi) and Vincenzo Crea (Children of the Night).
The Nastro d’Argento Awards 2017 nominees:
Best Film
Holding Hands [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Gianni Amelio
film profile] – Gianni Amelio
Tutto quello che vuoi [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Francesco Bruni
Lucky [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Sergio Castellitto
film profile] – Sergio Castellitto
Indivisible [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Edoardo de Angelis
film profile] – Edoardo De Angelis
Fiore [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Claudio Giovannesi
film profile] – Claudio Giovannesi
Best Director
Gianni Amelio – Holding Hands
Marco Bellocchio – Sweet Dreams [+see also:
film review
trailer
Q&A: Marco Bellocchio
film profile]
Edoardo De Angelis – Indivisible
Ferzan Ozpetek – Rosso Istanbul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Antonio Piazza and Fabio Grassadonia – Sicilian Ghost Story [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile]
Best New Director
Vincenzo Alfieri – I peggiori
Marco Danieli – Worldly Girl [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film focus
interview: Marco Danieli
film profile]
Roberto De Paolis – Pure Hearts [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Roberto De Paolis
film profile]
Andrea De Sica – Children of the Night [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andrea De Sica
film profile]
Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro – Mine [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Best Comedy
L’ora legale [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile] – Ficarra and Picone
Let Yourself Go! [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Francesco Amato
Husband & Wife [+see also:
trailer
film profile]– Simone Godano
Omicidio all’italiana [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Maccio Capatonda
Ears [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Alessandro Aronadio
film profile] – Alessandro Aronadio
Best Storyline
Michele Astori, Pif – At War with Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile]
Massimiliano Bruno, Herbert Simone Paragnani, Gianni Corsi – Beata ignoranza [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile]
Nicola Guaglianone – Indivisible
Edoardo Leo – What’s the Big Deal [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Fabio Mollo, Josella Porto – There is a Light [+see also:
trailer
film focus
interview: Fabio Mollo
film profile]
Best Screenplay
Francesco Bruni – Tutto quello che vuoi
Ugo Chiti, Gianfranco Cabiddu, Salvatore De Mola with Francesco Marino – The Stuff of Dreams [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Claudio Giovannesi, Filippo Gravino, Antonella Lattanzi – Fiore
Alex Infascelli, Francesca Manieri – Piccoli crimini coniugali [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Margaret Mazzantini – Lucky
Best Producer
Claudio Bonivento – The Furlough [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Beppe Caschetto – Sweet Dreams; Tutto quello che vuoi
Beppe Caschetto, Rita Rognoni – Fiore
Attilio De Razza – L’ora legale
Attilio De Razza, Pier Paolo Verga – Indivisible
Gaetano Di Vaio, Gianluca Curti – Falchi [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile]
Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Viola Prestieri – Lucky
Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Massimo Cristaldi – Sicilian Ghost Story
Best Actor
Renato Carpentieri – Holding Hands
Alessandro Gassmann, Marco Giallini – Beata ignoranza
Luca Marinelli – There is a Light
Michele Riondino – Worldly Girl
Toni Servillo – Let Yourself Go!
Best Actress
Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Micaela Ramazzotti – Holding Hands
Isabella Ragonese – Sun, Heart, Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]; There is a Light
Greta Scarano – The Truth Lies in Heaven [+see also:
trailer
making of
interview: Roberto Faenza
film profile];I Can Quit Whenever I Want 2: Masterclass [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Sara Serraiocco – Worldly Girl;No Country for the Young [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Jasmine Trinca – Lucky
Best Supporting Actor
Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero – The Furlough
Alessandro Borghi – Lucky;I Was a Dreamer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alessandro Borghi
interview: Michele Vannucci
film profile]
Ennio Fantastichini – Coffee [+see also:
trailer
interview: Cristiano Bortone
interview: Cristiano Bortone
film profile]; The Stuff of Dreams
Valerio Mastandrea – Fiore
Edoardo Pesce – Pure Hearts; Lucky
Best Supporting Actress
Barbora Bobulova – Pure Hearts;Lasciami per sempre [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Margherita Buy – How to Grow Up Despite your Parents [+see also:
trailer
film profile]; Questi giorni [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Sabrina Ferilli – Omicidio all’italiana
Anna Ferruzzo – There is a Light
Carla Signoris – Let Yourself Go!
Best Cinematography
Luca Bigazzi – Holding Hands; Sicilian Ghost Story (winner)
Arnaldo Catinari – Piccoli crimini coniugali; Tutto quello che vuoi
Duccio Cimatti – The War of Bumpkins [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Davide Barletti, Lorenzo Co…
film profile]
Daniele Ciprì – Sweet Dreams; Fiore
Gian Filippo Corticelli – Rosso Istanbul
Best Set Design
Giancarlo Basili – Holding Hands
Dimitri Capuani – Children of the Night
Marco Dentici – Sweet Dreams; Sicilian Ghost Story (winner)
Marina Pinzuti Ansolini – Piccoli crimini coniugali
Alessandro Vannucci – I Can Quit Whenever I Want 2: Masterclass
Best Costumes
Daria Calvelli – Sweet Dreams
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Indivisible (winner)
Beatrice Giannini, Elisabetta Antico – The Stuff of Dreams
Patrizia Mazzon – I Can Quit Whenever I Want 2: Masterclass
Cristiana Ricceri – At War with Love
Best Editing
Francesca Calvelli – Sweet Dreams (winner)
Jacopo Quadri – The War of Bumpkins
Matteo Santi, Fabio Guaglione, Filippo Mauro Boni – Mine
Roberto Siciliano – The Furlough
Giuseppe Trepiccione – Fiore
Best Sound
Stefano Campus – The Furlough
Gianluca Costamagna – Tutto quello che vuoi
Alessandro Rolla – Lucky (winner)
Remo Ugolinelli, Alessandro Palmerini – Sun, Heart, Love
Alessandro Zanon – Holding Hands
Best Soundtrack
Enzo Avitabile – Indivisible
Nino D’Angelo – Falchi
Stefano Di Battista – Sun, Heart, Love
Giuliano Sangiorgi – No Country for the Young
Giuliano Taviani, Carmelo Travia – Rosso Istanbul
Best Original Song
Abbi pietà di noi – Indivisible
Donkey Flyin' in the Sky – At War with Love
Ho perso il mio amore – La verità vi spiego sull’amore [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
L'estate addosso - Summertime [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Quando le canzoni finiranno – La cena di Natale [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Five Finalists for the Nastro for a film on Youth
Summertime – Gabriele Muccino
Non è un paese per giovani – Giovanni Veronesi
Piuma – Roan Johnson (winner)
Slam – Tutto per una ragazza [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Andrea Molaioli
The Start-Up [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Alessandro D’Alatri
(Translated from Italian)