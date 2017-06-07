Nastro d’Argento Awards: a face-off between Amelio, Castellitto and De Angelis

by Vittoria Scarpa

07/06/2017 - Holding Hands, Lucky and Indivisible are the most nominated titles with seven nominations apiece, followed by Sweet Dreams, Fiore and Tutto quello che vuoi

With seven nominations apiece, Holding Hands by Gianni Amelio, Lucky by Sergio Castellitto and Indivisible by Edoardo De Angelis top the nomination leaderboard for the 2017 edition of the Nastro d’Argento Awards, which are awarded every year by film journalists from the SNGCI (National Union of Film Journalists), this year on 1 July at the Ancient Theatre in Taormina. Hot on their heels are Sweet Dreams by Marco Bellocchio, Fiore by Claudio Giovannesi (with six nominations) and Tutto quello che vuoi by Francesco Bruni (with five nominations). Then there’s There is a Light by Fabio Mollo, The Furlough by Claudio Amendola and Sicilian Ghost Story by Antonio Piazza and Fabio Grassadonia with four nominations each. The five directors in the running for the award for Best Director include Ferzan Ozpetek for his film Rosso Istanbul .

Battling it out for the title of Best New Director are Vincenzo Alfieri (I peggiori), Marco Danieli (Worldly Girl ), Roberto De Paolis (Pure Hearts ), Andrea De Sica (Children of the Night ), Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro (Mine ). Turning to comedy – in a year in which, according to the President of the SNGCI, Laura Delli Colli, “there have been too many wasted opportunities, starting with writing that requires a greater level of care in putting ideas together” – the finalists that stand out for their originality are L’ora legale by Ficarra and Picone, Let Yourself Go! by Francesco Amato, Husband & Wife by Simone Godano, Omicidio all’italiana by Maccio Capatonda, and Ears by Alessandro Aronadio.

Meanwhile, last night at the event held at the MAXXI in Rome, the technical Nastro d’Argento Awards were presented: Best Cinematography went to Luca Bigazzi (Holding Hands; Sicilian Ghost Story), Best Set Design to Marco Dentici (Sweet Dreams; Sicilian Ghost Story), Best Costumes to Massimo Cantini Parrini (Indivisible), Best Editing to Francesca Calvelli (Sweet Dreams) and Best Sound to Alessandro Rolla (Lucky). The Nastro of the Year went to Paolo Sorrentino for The Young Pope, and the Special Nastri to Giuliano Montaldo, as the protagonist of Tutto quello che vuoi, 7 minutes by Michele Placido, and Sun, Heart, Love by Daniele Vicari, for his focus on the topic of employment, as well as the two protagonists of Monte by Amir Naderi, Claudia Potenza and Andrea Sartoretti, for overcoming “the test of a performance that was also physically very demanding”. The Special Nastro for Films dedicated to Youth was awarded to Piuma by Roan Johnson, and the Nastro d’Argento Career Award to Roberto Faenza. On 1 July in Taormina the European Nastro d’Argento 2017 will be presented to Monica Bellucci, for her performance in On the Milky Road by Emir Kusturica.

Last but not least, the Guglielmo Biraghi Award for Best Emerging Actor went to Brando Pacitto (Summertime , Piuma) and Daphne Scoccia (Fiore), with two special mentions for Andrea Carpenzano (Tutto quello che vuoi) and Vincenzo Crea (Children of the Night).

The Nastro d’Argento Awards 2017 nominees:

Best Film

Holding Hands – Gianni Amelio

Tutto quello che vuoi – Francesco Bruni

Lucky – Sergio Castellitto

Indivisible – Edoardo De Angelis

Fiore – Claudio Giovannesi

Best Director

Gianni Amelio – Holding Hands

Marco Bellocchio – Sweet Dreams

Edoardo De Angelis – Indivisible

Ferzan Ozpetek – Rosso Istanbul

Antonio Piazza and Fabio Grassadonia – Sicilian Ghost Story

Best New Director

Vincenzo Alfieri – I peggiori

Marco Danieli – Worldly Girl

Roberto De Paolis – Pure Hearts

Andrea De Sica – Children of the Night

Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro – Mine

Best Comedy

L’ora legale – Ficarra and Picone

Let Yourself Go! – Francesco Amato

Husband & Wife – Simone Godano

Omicidio all’italiana – Maccio Capatonda

Ears – Alessandro Aronadio

Best Storyline

Michele Astori, Pif – At War with Love

Massimiliano Bruno, Herbert Simone Paragnani, Gianni Corsi – Beata ignoranza

Nicola Guaglianone – Indivisible

Edoardo Leo – What’s the Big Deal

Fabio Mollo, Josella Porto – There is a Light

Best Screenplay

Francesco Bruni – Tutto quello che vuoi

Ugo Chiti, Gianfranco Cabiddu, Salvatore De Mola with Francesco Marino – The Stuff of Dreams

Claudio Giovannesi, Filippo Gravino, Antonella Lattanzi – Fiore

Alex Infascelli, Francesca Manieri – Piccoli crimini coniugali

Margaret Mazzantini – Lucky

Best Producer

Claudio Bonivento – The Furlough

Beppe Caschetto – Sweet Dreams; Tutto quello che vuoi

Beppe Caschetto, Rita Rognoni – Fiore

Attilio De Razza – L’ora legale

Attilio De Razza, Pier Paolo Verga – Indivisible

Gaetano Di Vaio, Gianluca Curti – Falchi

Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Viola Prestieri – Lucky

Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Massimo Cristaldi – Sicilian Ghost Story

Best Actor

Renato Carpentieri – Holding Hands

Alessandro Gassmann, Marco Giallini – Beata ignoranza

Luca Marinelli – There is a Light

Michele Riondino – Worldly Girl

Toni Servillo – Let Yourself Go!

Best Actress

Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Micaela Ramazzotti – Holding Hands

Isabella Ragonese – Sun, Heart, Love ; There is a Light

Greta Scarano – The Truth Lies in Heaven ;I Can Quit Whenever I Want 2: Masterclass

Sara Serraiocco – Worldly Girl;No Country for the Young

Jasmine Trinca – Lucky

Best Supporting Actor

Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero – The Furlough

Alessandro Borghi – Lucky;I Was a Dreamer

Ennio Fantastichini – Coffee ; The Stuff of Dreams

Valerio Mastandrea – Fiore

Edoardo Pesce – Pure Hearts; Lucky

Best Supporting Actress

Barbora Bobulova – Pure Hearts;Lasciami per sempre

Margherita Buy – How to Grow Up Despite your Parents ; Questi giorni

Sabrina Ferilli – Omicidio all’italiana

Anna Ferruzzo – There is a Light

Carla Signoris – Let Yourself Go!

Best Cinematography

Luca Bigazzi – Holding Hands; Sicilian Ghost Story (winner)

Arnaldo Catinari – Piccoli crimini coniugali; Tutto quello che vuoi

Duccio Cimatti – The War of Bumpkins

Daniele Ciprì – Sweet Dreams; Fiore

Gian Filippo Corticelli – Rosso Istanbul

Best Set Design

Giancarlo Basili – Holding Hands

Dimitri Capuani – Children of the Night

Marco Dentici – Sweet Dreams; Sicilian Ghost Story (winner)

Marina Pinzuti Ansolini – Piccoli crimini coniugali

Alessandro Vannucci – I Can Quit Whenever I Want 2: Masterclass

Best Costumes

Daria Calvelli – Sweet Dreams

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Indivisible (winner)

Beatrice Giannini, Elisabetta Antico – The Stuff of Dreams

Patrizia Mazzon – I Can Quit Whenever I Want 2: Masterclass

Cristiana Ricceri – At War with Love

Best Editing

Francesca Calvelli – Sweet Dreams (winner)

Jacopo Quadri – The War of Bumpkins

Matteo Santi, Fabio Guaglione, Filippo Mauro Boni – Mine

Roberto Siciliano – The Furlough

Giuseppe Trepiccione – Fiore



Best Sound

Stefano Campus – The Furlough

Gianluca Costamagna – Tutto quello che vuoi

Alessandro Rolla – Lucky (winner)

Remo Ugolinelli, Alessandro Palmerini – Sun, Heart, Love

Alessandro Zanon – Holding Hands

Best Soundtrack

Enzo Avitabile – Indivisible

Nino D’Angelo – Falchi

Stefano Di Battista – Sun, Heart, Love

Giuliano Sangiorgi – No Country for the Young

Giuliano Taviani, Carmelo Travia – Rosso Istanbul

Best Original Song

Abbi pietà di noi – Indivisible

Donkey Flyin' in the Sky – At War with Love

Ho perso il mio amore – La verità vi spiego sull’amore

L'estate addosso - Summertime

Quando le canzoni finiranno – La cena di Natale

Five Finalists for the Nastro for a film on Youth

Summertime – Gabriele Muccino

Non è un paese per giovani – Giovanni Veronesi

Piuma – Roan Johnson (winner)

Slam – Tutto per una ragazza – Andrea Molaioli

The Start-Up – Alessandro D’Alatri

