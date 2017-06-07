Frédéric Tellier is prepping to start filming Sauver ou périr
by Fabien Lemercier
- Pierre Niney, Anaïs Demoustier, Vincent Rottiers, Chloé Stefani, Sami Bouajila and Damien Bonnard are among the cast of this A Single Man production
After making his feature-length debut with SK1
film profile] (nominated for the 2016 César awards for best first film and best adapted screenplay, and the Lumière award for best cinematography), Frédéric Tellier is getting ready to start shooting scenes for his second film, Sauver ou périr, on 16 June.
The director has a very well-rounded cast at his disposal, including Pierre Niney (winner of the 2015 César award for best actor for his performance in Yves Saint Laurent [+see also:
The screenplay, written by Tellier and David Oelhoffen (their second collaboration, after SK1), centres around a Paris fire-fighter, an everyday hero, who, after being involved in a serious accident during a major fire, must rebuild his life with the love of his wife — and accept that, sometimes, even saviours need saving.
Produced by Julien Madon (European Film Promotion’s Producer on the Move 2016; read our interview) for A Single Man Productions, Sauver ou périr will be co-produced by France 3 Cinéma and Mars Films (with the latter handling distribution in France as well as international sales). Rights to the film have been snapped up in advance by OCS, Canal+ and Ciné+, and the project has also benefited from the support of Sofica Sofitvcine, Cinecap, Palatine, LBPI and Manon. The eight-and-a-half-week shoot, on location in Paris and Île-de-France, will wrap on 14 August.
It is worth mentioning that Julien Madon, producer of SK1 as well as, amongst others, Dalida [+see also:
film profile], is currently working on both the post-production phase of Samuel Benchetrit’s Chien (see article), and Prost, directed by Julien Leclercq.
(Translated from French)