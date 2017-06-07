Frédéric Tellier is prepping to start filming Sauver ou périr

by Fabien Lemercier

07/06/2017 - Pierre Niney, Anaïs Demoustier, Vincent Rottiers, Chloé Stefani, Sami Bouajila and Damien Bonnard are among the cast of this A Single Man production

After making his feature-length debut with SK1 (nominated for the 2016 César awards for best first film and best adapted screenplay, and the Lumière award for best cinematography), Frédéric Tellier is getting ready to start shooting scenes for his second film, Sauver ou périr, on 16 June.

The director has a very well-rounded cast at his disposal, including Pierre Niney (winner of the 2015 César award for best actor for his performance in Yves Saint Laurent , and nominated again this year for Frantz ; in December he will appear in La promesse de l’aube), Anaïs Demoustier (nominated for the César award for most promising actress in 2009 and 2011; her recent work includes The New Girlfriend , All About Them and Bird People ), Vincent Rottiers (nominated for the César award for most promising actor in 2007 and 2010 and best supporting actor in 2015 for Dheepan , recently seen in Toril and set to his screens again on 13 September in Espèces menacées), Chloé Stefani (best known for SK1), Sami Bouajila (best actor at Cannes in 2006 for Days of Glory , nominated for the 2012 César award for best actor for Omar Killed Me ; his recent work includes Good Luck Algeria and The Eavesdropper ) and Damien Bonnard (nominated for this year’s César award for most promising actor, winner of the Lumière award in the same category for Staying Vertical ).

The screenplay, written by Tellier and David Oelhoffen (their second collaboration, after SK1), centres around a Paris fire-fighter, an everyday hero, who, after being involved in a serious accident during a major fire, must rebuild his life with the love of his wife — and accept that, sometimes, even saviours need saving.

Produced by Julien Madon (European Film Promotion’s Producer on the Move 2016; read our interview) for A Single Man Productions, Sauver ou périr will be co-produced by France 3 Cinéma and Mars Films (with the latter handling distribution in France as well as international sales). Rights to the film have been snapped up in advance by OCS, Canal+ and Ciné+, and the project has also benefited from the support of Sofica Sofitvcine, Cinecap, Palatine, LBPI and Manon. The eight-and-a-half-week shoot, on location in Paris and Île-de-France, will wrap on 14 August.

It is worth mentioning that Julien Madon, producer of SK1 as well as, amongst others, Dalida , Braqueurs and Macadam Stories , is currently working on both the post-production phase of Samuel Benchetrit’s Chien (see article), and Prost, directed by Julien Leclercq.

