An advance on receipts from the CNC for Les joueurs

by Fabien Lemercier

07/06/2017 - The CNC will be supporting the debut feature by Marie Monge, as well as those by Margaux Bonhomme, Basile Doganis and Stéphane Batut

Four debut feature film projects were accepted at the second session of 2017 of the first committee for advances on receipts of the CNC. Among them are Les joueurs by Marie Monge, who was nominated for the César for Best Short Film in 2014 for Marseille la nuit. Together with Julien Guetta, the filmmaker, who was selected with this project for the Angers Workshops, has written a screenplay centering around a woman willing to do anything to win the love of a compulsive gambler who disappears when he runs out of money. The film will be produced by The Film and filming is set to begin at the end of October.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Monge is not the only female director being supported by the CNC: Margaux Bonhomme is too, with Marche ou crève, the screenplay for which she wrote with Fanny Burdino. The story centres around Elisa, a spirited and passionate teenager who wants to spend her summer as a 17 year-old on the steep slopes of Vercors where she grew up. But then her mother leaves home and leaves her alone with her father to look after her disabled sister; an increasingly weighty responsibility that gradually changes her love to hate, until she loses all control. The film is being produced by Avenue B.

Another advance on receipts has been granted to Meltem by Basile Doganis, who was acclaimed for his short film Journée d'appel (shown in competition at Clermont-Ferrand in 2015). The French-Greek filmmaker wrote the screenplay for his debut feature with Fadette Drouard, Christine Dory and Frédéric Videau. The story is set in Lesbos in July 2015. An uninterrupted flow of migrants, most of them Syrians fleeing war, seeks refuge on the island, a stone’s throw from Turkey. Elena, Nassim and Sekou, who have come from France on holiday, suddenly find themselves facing this harsh reality. The film is being produced by Elzevir Films.

Last but not least, the CNC will be supporting La nuit, je mens… (provisional title) by Stéphane Batut (a seasoned casting director who has previously worked on Bright Sunshine In , Dark Inclusion and Love At First Fight most notably), who was acclaimed for his short documentary Le rappel des oiseaux (awarded at Cinéma du Réel in 2014). Co-written by the director along with Christine Dory and Frédéric Videau, the screenplay tells a love story between a dead man and a living woman. Production is being handled by Zadig Films and filming is set to take place in the spring of 2018.

(Translated from French)