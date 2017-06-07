Filmadrid is growing and multiplying

by Alfonso Rivera

07/06/2017 - The Spanish capital’s international festival of independent, experimental and art house film kicks off for a third year this Thursday, 8 June

From 8 to 17 June, the third edition of Filmadrid will play out against the backdrop of some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including the Círculo de Bellas Artes, the Filmoteca Española and La Casa Encendida. Over 100 films (half of them contenders in the official competition), national premieres and a programme of activities, exhibitions and events spilling out of the cinemas and onto the streets of Madrid, all in celebration of today’s edgiest filmmaking, make this competition an unmissable event in any Spanish film buff’s diary.

Today, 7 June, as an aperitif to the main event, an exhibition by the legendary Jonas Mekas will open in La Neomudéjar — one of Madrid’s most captivating and secret locations. Mekas’ film, Reminiscences of a Journey to Lithuania, will also be shown as part of the festival. Tomorrow (8 June) the competition will get under way with a screening of Certain Women by US filmmaker Kelly Reichardt. The festival will close on Saturday 17 June with A Dragon Arrives! from Iranian director Mani Haghighi.

In between, attendees can enjoy a retrospective of the work of Joäo Pedro Rodrigues (featuring screenings of his films ranging from Phantom to The Ornithologist ), another dedicated to US director Deborah Stratman, and a third paying tribute to Fred Kelemen (including the Spanish premiere of Sarajevo Songs of Woe), as well as a seminar by Laura Mulvey (whose film Riddles of the Sphinx is also on the programme).

Competing for the top prizes in the various sections of the festival, under the direction of Nuria Cubas and Fernando Vilchez, are films including António One Two Three , by Leonardo Mouramateus (Portugal/Brazil); Daydreams , by Caroline Deruas (France); The Sun, The Sun Blinded Me , by Anka Sasnal and Wilhelm Sasnal (Switzerland/Poland); The Impossible Picture, directed by Sandra Wollner (Germany), and Entzungor, byAnder Parody (Spain) — premiering worldwide at Filmadrid 2017.

