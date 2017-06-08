Patryk Vega wraps the shoot for Botox

by Ola Salwa

08/06/2017 - The Polish hit maker's new film is set to premiere in local cinemas on 29 September 2017, courtesy of Kino Świat

Botox (Botoks), the new movie by Patryk Vega, centres on four female medical professionals: a surgeon, an ob-gyn, an emergency doctor and a pharmaceutical rep. Each of them goes through a serious work-related and personal crisis in a film that is said to reveal the darkest recesses of Polish medical care. Vega, who also wrote the script, previously target the country’s police (the Pitbull trilogy), secret service (Secret Wars) and holiday culture (Last Minute). Botox stars a dazzling array of popular Polish actors, including Agnieszka Dygant, Olga Bołądź, Marieta Żukowska, Grażyna Szapołowska, Piotr Stramowski, Sebastian Fabijański and Janusz Chabior. The film is being produced by Vega Investments and was shot on location in Warsaw, Paris, Copenhagen and Kenya. The final scene was shot yesterday, 7 June.

Vega’s feature debut, Pitbull (2005), was widely considered one of the most accomplished crime films of the decade. Boasting a story based on months of research and conversations with burned-out cops, it kicked off one of the most successful film franchises in Polish cinema to date. The second and third instalments in the trilogy, Pitbull: New Orders and Pitbull: Dangerous Women , both released in 2016, raked in 1.4 million and 2.8 million admissions, respectively. Botox is scheduled to open in Poland on 29 September, with local distribution to be handled by Kino Świat.