Nikos Perakis takes aim at the crisis with his Success Story

by Vassilis Economou

08/06/2017 - The acclaimed Greek director returns with his new comedy after a six-year hiatus

Seasoned director Nikos Perakis is ready with his 14th feature film, entitled Success Story. This is his first film after a six-year hiatus, his most recent effort being the military comedy Sirens on Land (2011). Now, Perakis returns to one of his favourite topics – that of parodying social commentary, as Success Story is presented as a chaotic comedy that takes place during the Greek financial and ethical crisis, and every element of the film is steeped in the director’s distinctive, quirky brand of humour.

The story revolves around psychiatrist and author Panagis Pandoras (Constantinos Markoulakis), who attends the inauguration of his family's cultural centre, where he meets a young and ambitious graduate of the National Theatre Drama School, Tzortzina Tzelepi (Fiona Georgiadis). This encounter kindles an “unequal” love affair involving two completely different worlds that usually never meet. Soon enough, their original hopes for the relationship start to crumble, and their initial passion is replaced by power games between them, representing the moment when our heroes are on the verge of reaching their limits. During the breakdown of their relationship, many people from their social and family milieu try to “help”, but everything takes an unexpected turn when Panagis learns that a bomb is putting his life in danger when he announces his political stance.

As is customary in his recent films, Perakis is working with an extended cast of popular actors who are well known to Greek audiences. Apart from the main protagonists, Jenny Theona, Konstantinos Avarikiotis, Panos Mouzourakis, Vasso Kavalieratou and Tonia Sotiropoulou are some of the other stars among the cast. His regular collaborator, writer Katerina Bei, penned the screenplay, while Claudio Bolivar is once again handling the cinematography.

Success Story is being produced by Viewmaster Films (Kostas Lampropoulos and Giorgos Kyriakos), Odeon SA (Manos Krezias) and Nikos Perakis. The film has also received support from the Greek Film Centre (see the news) and ERT SA. The theatrical release of Success Story is planned for November, and the distribution will be handled by Odeon SA.