The Queen of Spain (2016)
Jupiter's Moon (2017)
Skins (2017)
The Venerable W. (2017)
Heartstone (2016)
Lost in Paris (2016)
Italian Race (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Jupiter's Moon (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Norway

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

“Mythological action road movie” Mortal ready to shoot in the Norwegian fjells

by 

- After filming The Autopsy of Jane Doe in the USA, Norwegian director André Øvredal returns to Norway for his next outing

“Mythological action road movie” Mortal ready to shoot in the Norwegian fjells
Director André Øvredal

After filming his first Hollywood production, the English-language mystery-horror-thriller The Autopsy of Jane Doe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], which starred British actor Brian Cox and US thesp Emile Hirsch in the leads, and allegedly being connected to numerous US projects, Norwegian director André Øvredal has returned to the local film industry to shoot Mortal in the Hardanger region of Western Norway.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

US actor Nat Wolff and Indian actress Priyanka Bose will star with an otherwise mainly Norwegian cast in the €6 million feature. It is “an exciting project inspired by our own history and cultural heritage”, said Norwegian producer John Einar Hagen, who will stage the project with Aage Aaberge (Kon-Tiki [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) for Norway’s Nordisk Film Production.

Øvredal, who rose to international fame after the horror-drama Troll Hunter [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andre Øvredal
film profile] (2010), has delivered the story about Norwegian-American man Eric, who has been hiding in the fjells for three years after surviving and repressing a traumatic event. Realising that he possesses powers he can neither control nor understand, he seeks help from a young female psychologist: his story turns out to be closely linked to Norwegian mythology. 

“My goal is to again bring the amazing Norwegian mythology to both Nordic and worldwide audiences, this time through a modern, action-orientated character journey,” explained Øvredal, who described Mortal as “a road movie in the fantasy genre, a sort of mythological action-drama, which is logistically quite difficult. But I can’t wait to start filming.”

With €0.8 million in support from the Zefyr regional media fund, the adventure-fantasy-actioner will be co-produced by US producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, of Automatik, and British producers Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken, of 42. With the premiere scheduled for 18 November 2018, Nordisk Film will handle Nordic distribution, while Los Angeles-based IM Global is in charge of the international sales.

 

comments
WTW Unexpected Love Stories
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Swiss Films Animation