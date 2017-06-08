Mathias Pardo shooting L'Echappée

by Fabien Lemercier

08/06/2017 - Joséphine Japy and Nekfeu topline the director’s debut feature-length fiction film, which is being produced by Chi-Fou-Mi and will be distributed by Mars

The shoot for L'Echappée (lit. “The Escapade”), the first feature-length fiction film by Mathias Pardo, kicked off in Brittany on 26 May and is currently continuing in Limoges. Standing out among the cast are Joséphine Japy (nominated for the 2015 César and Lumière Awards for Best New Actress for Breathe ; also popular in Faultless ), rapper Nekfeu (real name Ken Samaras, who made his first foray into cinema in Tout nous sépare by Thierry Klifa, which will be out in theatres next November), Karidja Touré (nominated for the 2015 César and Lumière Awards for Best New Actress for Girlhood ; set to grace Czech screens from today onwards in Skokan by Petr Václav and French screens from next Wednesday in Cédric Klapisch’s Back to Burgundy ), Rod Paradot (2016 César and Lumière Awards for Best New Actor for Standing Tall ;also appeared in Elsa Diringer’s Luna) and Denis Lavant (nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2013 for Holy Motors ; hitting the cinema listings next February in The Night Eats the World).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by Mathias Pardo and Romain Mazel, the story revolves around the characters of Tess and Anatole. Barely of age, but not exactly adults, they still know nothing of love. Anatole sleeps wherever he is able while waiting for a stable job to come along, whereas Tess is about to start preparatory classes in Paris. They first meet in the surroundings of a port in decline, like a symbol of a country that is suffocating but which still has something to say. He has a tent, she has a car: together they will criss-cross the country’s roads and draw out the summer, to ensure they never forget.

Produced by Hugo Sélignac and Vincent Mazel for Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, L'Echappée is being co-produced by NJJ Entertainment (a company helmed by telecoms magnate Xavier Niel) and Mars Films (which will take care of the French distribution). Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature will continue shooting until 11 July, and after Brittany and Limoges, the cast and crew will knuckle down in Noirmoutier, Nantes and Paris.

Chi-Fou-Mi currently has Carnivores by Belgian brothers Jérémie and Yannick Renier, M by Sara Forestier and Le Grand Bain by Gilles Lellouche (executive-produced with Les Productions du Trésor) in post-production.

(Translated from French)