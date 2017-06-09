Shoot about to kick off for Christophe Honoré’s Plaire...

by Fabien Lemercier

09/06/2017 - Among the cast members are Vincent Lacoste, Pierre Deladonchamps and Denis Podalydès; the Les Films Pelléas production will be sold overseas by MK2

The first clapperboard will slam in Brittany on Monday 12 June for the 11th feature by Christophe Honoré, the working title of which is Plaire... The cast includes Vincent Lacoste (nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2015 for Hippocrates , nominated for the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for In Bed with Victoria ; winner of the Lumière Award for Best New Actor in 2010 for The French Kissers , and who has just been filming Thomas Lilti’s Première année), Pierre Deladonchamps (nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2017 for A Kid , César for Most Promising Actor in 2014 for Stranger by the Lake and popular at Cannes recently in Golden Years ) and Denis Podalydès (nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2012 for The Conquest , putting on a strong performance this year in The Eavesdropper and set to grace screens in September in Les Grands Esprits).

As a reminder, Honoré has presented four films at Cannes (17 Times Cecile Cassard in Un Certain Regard in 2002, Dans Paris in the Directors’ Fortnight in 2006, Love Songs in competition in 2007 and Beloved as the closing film of the Official Selection in 2011), two in competition at San Sebastián (The Beautiful Person in 2008 and Making Plans for Lena in 2009), Man at Bath in competition at Locarno in 2010 and Métamorphoses in the Venice Days in 2014. His latest opus, Sophie’s Misfortunes , racked up 537,000 admissions in France last year.

Written by the director, the story of Plaire... revolves around an encounter between two characters. Jacques Tondelli is an author who lives in Paris. He is not even 40 but is already suspicious of life to the extent that it prevents him from imagining that the best is yet to come. Further west, near Rennes, lives Arthur Prigent. He is a student who reads and smiles a lot, and who is in no doubt that he has every reason to be hopeful. Jacques and Arthur will like each other.

Produced by Philippe Martin and David Thion for Les Films Pelléas, Plaire... is being co-produced by Arte France Cinéma. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature is also being supported by the CNC’s advance on receipts and the Brittany region. The shoot is scheduled to last eight weeks, wrapping on 3 August, and will take place in Brittany (Binic and Rennes), Paris and Amsterdam. The French distribution will be handled by Ad Vitam, while the international sales have been entrusted to MK2.

Les Films Pelléas, which recently unveiled Until the Birds Return by Karim Moussaoui at Cannes, currently has Remise de peine by Pierre Salvadori (see the article) and Mrs. Hyde by Serge Bozon (see the article) in post-production.

