Karlovy Vary adds out-of-competition titles

by Martin Kudláč

09/06/2017 - Rainer Sarnet’s lyrical pagan drama November is among the latest additions to the major Czech gathering’s programme

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has added four titles to the line-up of its 52nd edition, all of which will be having their European premieres. The titles include the winner of the Best Cinematography Award at Tribeca, the Estonian co-production November by Rainer Sarnet, a black-and-white drama blending a fairy tale with humour, bristling with werewolves and spirits; and the black comedy Free and Easy by Jun Geng, which won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance and revolves around a door-to-door soap salesman in a desolate village in China. The two other latest additions are Song of Granite, a black-and-white biography of traditional Irish singer Joe Heaney, directed by Pat Collins, and Miransha Naik’s Juze, an Indian-British-French-Dutch co-production following teenager Santhosh as she tries to escape from a slum to start a new life. All four movies have been picked as official selection titles in the out-of-competition section.

Karlovy Vary will also bring ten emerging talents to the fore as part of the Future Frames initiative, spotlighting promising film students. Slovakia will be represented by Michal Blaško, who is bringing his short Atlantis, 2003 to Karlovy Vary fresh from its world premiere in the Cannes Cinéfondation, while Damián Vondrášek from the Czech Republic will introduce Imprisoned, about an unemployed teacher taking on a job as a prison educator. Sweden’s Maria Eriksson is bringing along Schoolyard Blues, Latvia’s Liene Linde directs and stars in Seven Awkward Sex Scenes. Part One, a short film about a young filmmaker struggling to defend a movie about her own life, Dutch director Joren Molter is coming along with Greetings from Kropsdam, and Romania’s Matei Lucaci-Grunberg’s lightly comic film Bones for Otto “presents women we often notice but rarely understand”. The full coverage of Future Frames will be hosted on our sister platform Cineuropa Shorts.

The 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will run from 30 June–8 July.

Official Selection – Out of Competition

Juze – Miransha Naik (India/UK/France/Netherlands)

November – Rainer Sarnet (Estonia/Netherlands/Poland)

Free and Easy – Jun Geng (Hong Kong)

Song of Granite – Pat Collins (Ireland/Canada)

Future Frames

After the Reunion – Kirsikka Saaro (Finland)

Atelier – Elsa María Jakobsdóttir (Denmark)

Atlantis, 2003 – Michal Blaško (Slovak Republic/Czech Republic)

Bones for Otto – Matei Lucaci-Grunberg (Romania)

Greetings From Kropsdam – Joren Molter (Netherlands)

Imprisoned – Damián Vondrášek (Czech Republic)

Ljubljana – Munchen 15:27 – Katarina Morano (Slovenia)

Seven Awkward Sex Scenes. Part One – Liene Linde (Latvia)

Schoolyard Blues – Maria Eriksson (Sweden)

Waiting for Ana – Giorgi Mukhadze (Georgia)