Focus: Skins (2017)
PRODUCTION Spain

Daniel Calparsoro to direct Raúl Arévalo again in El aviso

- After they worked together on To Steal from a Thief, the acclaimed actor-filmmaker is set to star in the new thriller by the director who specialises in suspense and action flicks

Daniel Calparsoro to direct Raúl Arévalo again in El aviso
Raúl Arévalo in El aviso

In the wake of the success of The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Raúl Arévalo
film profile] (which was a hit with the critics and pocketed a plethora of Spanish film awards), his first foray into directing, Raúl Arévalo then played the central character in the animated/live-action film Memorias de un hombre en pijama (read more). Now he is boarding El aviso (lit. “The Warning”), another frenetically paced film helmed by Daniel Calparsoro, who previously directed the Madrilenian actor in his most recent feature, To Steal from a Thief [+see also:
trailer
film focus
interview: Daniel Calparsoro
film profile].

According to the director of Combustión [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Invasor [+see also:
trailer
festival scope
film profile], his new thriller “moves forward determinedly and at a steady pace, revealing unique characters who are faced with the same situation in parallel universes. The twists and surprises in the plot come thick and fast in a storyline where nothing is what it seems, and where the feelings of love and desperation intertwine, creating a spider web loaded with emotions”.

The plot, penned by Jorge Guerricaechevarría (El niño [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Daniel Monzón
film profile], To Steal from a Thief) and Chris Sparling (Buried [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rodrigo Cortés
film profile]) and based on Paul Pen’s novel of the same name, describes how Nico, a ten-year-old child, receives a letter containing a death threat, but no one around him seems to believe him. Jon, a man obsessed with numbers, is investigating a series of deaths that have taken place in the same place over the years and that seem to follow the same pattern. Deciphering this sequence will be the only way to save the child. 

The cast of El aviso is rounded off by Belén Cuesta (whom audiences might have seen in Kiki, Love to Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Paco León
film profile] and who will grace screens in Holy Camp! in September – see the news), Luis Callejo (a friend of Arévalo’s, whom he worked with on The Fury of a Patient Man), Aura Garrido (whom we will see in La niebla y la doncella [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Andrés M Koppel
film profile] after the summer), Aitor LunaSergio MurAntonio Dechent and seasoned thesp Julieta Serrano (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown), together with child actor Hugo Arbués (who rose to prominence in Hierro [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Gabe Ibáñez
film profile]).

El aviso is a co-production between Morena Films and Tormenta Films, which sees the involvement of TVE and Movistar +DeAPlaneta will distribute the movie in Spain, while Film Factory Entertainment will be in charge of its international sales.

