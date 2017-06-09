Italian Race (2016)
Skins (2017)
Jupiter's Moon (2017)
The Venerable W. (2017)
Heartstone (2016)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
Lost in Paris (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Jupiter's Moon (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION UK/Germany

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Marcus H. Rosenmüller shoots Trautmann

by 

- Biopic traces the journey of footballer from German soldier to British hero

Marcus H. Rosenmüller shoots Trautmann
Actor David Kross

Marcus H. Rosenmüller has commenced principal photography at Northern Ireland locations on Trautmann. Based on a script co-written by Robert Marciniak, Nicholas J. Schofield and Rosenmüller, the film traces the journey of Bert Trautmann, who fought for the German army during World War II, was captured by the British and brought to England as a prisoner of war. A football manager spotted his goalkeeping skill and signed him to play for Man City, drawing protests from the people of Manchester as the city had suffered from German bombing during the war. Against all odds, Trautmann’s exceptional goalkeeping made him a British icon, culminating in the 1956 Cup Final where he was instrumental in a Man City victory despite playing with a broken neck.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

German actor David Kross is portraying Trautmann. He shot to international prominence when Stephen Daldry cast him in The Reader [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2008), for which he was nominated at the European Film Awards. He won the Chopard Trophy at Cannes, was selected as an EFP Shooting Star at Berlin in 2009 and has since featured in Steven Spielberg’s War Horse (2011) and will be seen in Conor McDermottroe’s upcoming Halal Daddy. British actress Freya Mavor (The Sense of an Ending [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) plays Margaret, the daughter of Trautmann’s coach, who would become Trautmann’s first wife. The cast also includes Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), John Henshaw (Swallows and Amazons) and Gary Lewis (Catch Me Daddy [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Daniel Wolfe
film profile]). 

Marciniak, Chris Curling and Steve Milne are producing alongside Germany’s Lieblingsfilm, Degeto Film, Arri Media and SquareOne Entertainment, and the UK’s Zephyr Films, The British Film Company, with the support of German entities FFF Bayern, FFA, DFFF, Bayerischer Banken Fonds and the UK’s Northern Ireland Screen via Invest NI and UK Tax Credit. Beta Cinema is handling international sales. SquareOne will distribute in Germany while Degeto has German Free-TV rights. 

After several shorts, Rosenmüller made his feature debut with Grave Decisions [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2006) that won Best Direction and Screenplay at the German Film Awards, Best Direction - Young Film at the Bavarian Film Awards, and the Young German Cinema Award at the Munich Film Festival. Subsequent credits include Good Times (2007), My Life in Orange (2011) and Best Chance [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2014). Trautmann is his first English-language film.

 

comments
WTW Unexpected Love Stories
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Swiss Films Animation