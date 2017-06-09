Marcus H. Rosenmüller shoots Trautmann

by Naman Ramachandran

09/06/2017 - Biopic traces the journey of footballer from German soldier to British hero

Marcus H. Rosenmüller has commenced principal photography at Northern Ireland locations on Trautmann. Based on a script co-written by Robert Marciniak, Nicholas J. Schofield and Rosenmüller, the film traces the journey of Bert Trautmann, who fought for the German army during World War II, was captured by the British and brought to England as a prisoner of war. A football manager spotted his goalkeeping skill and signed him to play for Man City, drawing protests from the people of Manchester as the city had suffered from German bombing during the war. Against all odds, Trautmann’s exceptional goalkeeping made him a British icon, culminating in the 1956 Cup Final where he was instrumental in a Man City victory despite playing with a broken neck.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

German actor David Kross is portraying Trautmann. He shot to international prominence when Stephen Daldry cast him in The Reader (2008), for which he was nominated at the European Film Awards. He won the Chopard Trophy at Cannes, was selected as an EFP Shooting Star at Berlin in 2009 and has since featured in Steven Spielberg’s War Horse (2011) and will be seen in Conor McDermottroe’s upcoming Halal Daddy. British actress Freya Mavor (The Sense of an Ending ) plays Margaret, the daughter of Trautmann’s coach, who would become Trautmann’s first wife. The cast also includes Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake ), John Henshaw (Swallows and Amazons) and Gary Lewis (Catch Me Daddy ).

Marciniak, Chris Curling and Steve Milne are producing alongside Germany’s Lieblingsfilm, Degeto Film, Arri Media and SquareOne Entertainment, and the UK’s Zephyr Films, The British Film Company, with the support of German entities FFF Bayern, FFA, DFFF, Bayerischer Banken Fonds and the UK’s Northern Ireland Screen via Invest NI and UK Tax Credit. Beta Cinema is handling international sales. SquareOne will distribute in Germany while Degeto has German Free-TV rights.

After several shorts, Rosenmüller made his feature debut with Grave Decisions (2006) that won Best Direction and Screenplay at the German Film Awards, Best Direction - Young Film at the Bavarian Film Awards, and the Young German Cinema Award at the Munich Film Festival. Subsequent credits include Good Times (2007), My Life in Orange (2011) and Best Chance (2014). Trautmann is his first English-language film.