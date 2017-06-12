Lost in Paris (2016)
Focus: Skins (2017)
TRANSILVANIA 2017 Awards

My Happy Family wins the top prize at the Transilvania IFF

by 

- All of the awards at the 16th edition of the festival went to European titles

French producer Guillaume de Seille (left) and Romanian DoP Tudor Panduru receiving the Transilvania Trophy (© Vlad Cupsa)

There may have been no Romanian features in this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival competition (see the news), but titles with Romanian involvement still won awards at the gala hosted on Saturday night at the National Theatre in Cluj-Napoca. Despite a multi-continental selection, the awards stayed in Europe.

The Transilvania Trophy was won by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross’ My Happy Family [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon G…
film profile], a film shot by Romanian DoP Tudor Panduru, while the Special Jury Prize went to Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Francis Lee
film profile], with Romanian actor Alec Secăreanu playing one of the film’s two main characters. Other awards went to Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s Heartstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
film profile], and Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov’s Glory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
film profile].

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Beginning with the festival’s 16th edition, there is now a new Audience Award for the Romanian Days sidebar, the first winner being Andrei Dăscălescu and his feature documentary Planet Petrila. The sidebar’s top award was won by Radu Jude’s Scarred Hearts [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Radu Jude
film profile].

Here is the complete list of winners at the Transilvania IFF 2017:

Transilvania Trophy
My Happy Family [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon G…
film profile] - Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon Gross (Georgia/Germany/France) 

Best Director
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson - Heartstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
film profile] (Iceland/Denmark)

Special Jury Prize
God’s Own Country [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Francis Lee
film profile] - Francis Lee (UK)

Best Performance
Ia Shugliashvili - My Happy Family

Special Mention of the Jury
Glory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
film profile] - Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov (Bulgaria/Greece)

FIPRESCI Award (Alt.Rom.Com sidebar)
Afterlov [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Stergios Paschos
film profile] - Stergios Paschos (Greece)

Audience Award
Heartstone - Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Romanian Days Audience Award
Planet Petrila - Andrei Dăscălescu (Romania)

Romanian Days Award for Best Feature
Scarred Hearts [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Radu Jude
film profile] - Radu Jude (Romania/Germany) 

Romanian Days Award for Best First Feature
The Last Kalderash - Cosmin Bumbuţ, Elena Stancu (Romania)

Romanian Days Award for Best Short Film
Written/Unwritten - Adrian Silişteanu (Romania)

Special Mention of the Jury
Offstage - Andrei Huţuleac (Romania)

 

