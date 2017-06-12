My Happy Family wins the top prize at the Transilvania IFF
by Stefan Dobroiu
- All of the awards at the 16th edition of the festival went to European titles
There may have been no Romanian features in this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival competition (see the news), but titles with Romanian involvement still won awards at the gala hosted on Saturday night at the National Theatre in Cluj-Napoca. Despite a multi-continental selection, the awards stayed in Europe.
The Transilvania Trophy was won by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross' My Happy Family
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon G…
a film shot by Romanian DoP Tudor Panduru, while the Special Jury Prize went to Francis Lee's God's Own Country
film review
trailer
interview: Francis Lee
with Romanian actor Alec Secăreanu playing one of the film's two main characters. Other awards went to Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson's Heartstone
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
and Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov's Glory
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
film profile].
Beginning with the festival's 16th edition, there is now a new Audience Award for the Romanian Days sidebar, the first winner being Andrei Dăscălescu and his feature documentary Planet Petrila. The sidebar's top award was won by Radu Jude's Scarred Hearts
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Radu Jude
film profile].
Here is the complete list of winners at the Transilvania IFF 2017:
Transilvania Trophy
My Happy Family
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon G…
- Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon Gross (Georgia/Germany/France)
Best Director
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson - Heartstone
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
(Iceland/Denmark)
Special Jury Prize
God's Own Country
film review
trailer
interview: Francis Lee
- Francis Lee (UK)
Best Performance
Ia Shugliashvili - My Happy Family
Special Mention of the Jury
Glory
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
- Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov (Bulgaria/Greece)
FIPRESCI Award (Alt.Rom.Com sidebar)
Afterlov
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Stergios Paschos
- Stergios Paschos (Greece)
Audience Award
Heartstone - Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Romanian Days Audience Award
Planet Petrila - Andrei Dăscălescu (Romania)
Romanian Days Award for Best Feature
Scarred Hearts
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Radu Jude
- Radu Jude (Romania/Germany)
Romanian Days Award for Best First Feature
The Last Kalderash - Cosmin Bumbuţ, Elena Stancu (Romania)
Romanian Days Award for Best Short Film
Written/Unwritten - Adrian Silişteanu (Romania)
Special Mention of the Jury
Offstage - Andrei Huţuleac (Romania)