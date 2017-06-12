My Happy Family wins the top prize at the Transilvania IFF

by Stefan Dobroiu

12/06/2017 - All of the awards at the 16th edition of the festival went to European titles

There may have been no Romanian features in this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival competition (see the news), but titles with Romanian involvement still won awards at the gala hosted on Saturday night at the National Theatre in Cluj-Napoca. Despite a multi-continental selection, the awards stayed in Europe.

The Transilvania Trophy was won by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross’ My Happy Family , a film shot by Romanian DoP Tudor Panduru, while the Special Jury Prize went to Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country , with Romanian actor Alec Secăreanu playing one of the film’s two main characters. Other awards went to Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s Heartstone , and Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov’s Glory .

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Beginning with the festival’s 16th edition, there is now a new Audience Award for the Romanian Days sidebar, the first winner being Andrei Dăscălescu and his feature documentary Planet Petrila. The sidebar’s top award was won by Radu Jude’s Scarred Hearts .

Here is the complete list of winners at the Transilvania IFF 2017:

Transilvania Trophy

My Happy Family - Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon Gross (Georgia/Germany/France)

Best Director

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson - Heartstone (Iceland/Denmark)

Special Jury Prize

God’s Own Country - Francis Lee (UK)

Best Performance

Ia Shugliashvili - My Happy Family

Special Mention of the Jury

Glory - Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov (Bulgaria/Greece)

FIPRESCI Award (Alt.Rom.Com sidebar)

Afterlov - Stergios Paschos (Greece)

Audience Award

Heartstone - Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Romanian Days Audience Award

Planet Petrila - Andrei Dăscălescu (Romania)

Romanian Days Award for Best Feature

Scarred Hearts - Radu Jude (Romania/Germany)

Romanian Days Award for Best First Feature

The Last Kalderash - Cosmin Bumbuţ, Elena Stancu (Romania)

Romanian Days Award for Best Short Film

Written/Unwritten - Adrian Silişteanu (Romania)

Special Mention of the Jury

Offstage - Andrei Huţuleac (Romania)