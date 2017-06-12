The Pesaro Film Festival prepares for a strong edition

by Camillo De Marco

12/06/2017 - From 17-24 June, the 53rd Pesaro International Festival of New Cinema will host fiction films, critofilms, video essays, documentaries, 35mm, 16mm and Super8 movies, and much more besides

The 53rd Pesaro International Festival of New Cinema, which will be held in Pesaro from 17 to 24 June, continues to search for the most innovative that contemporary film has to offer: “Fictional films, critofilms, video essays, documentaries, films in the truest sense of the word – 35mm, 16mm and Super8 films –, video installations, and live performances; all of this will be on offer at the Pesaro Film Festival, which has no limitations in terms of format, duration and cataloguing. New cinema today is about completely opening yourself up to hybrid forms of film marked increasingly by the search for an original style”, said Pedro Armocida, the director of the festival run by Bruno Torri.

Declaring the winner of the Lino Miciché Award in the section featuring first and second works in their world, international or Italian premieres, will be a jury of students guided by João Botelho, Mario Brenta and Valentina Carnelutti. The competition features Antonio One Two Three , the debut piece by young Brazilian filmmaker Leonardo Mouramateus co-produced by Portugal, which is based on White Nights by Fëdor Dostoevskij; The First Shot, directed by Yan Cheng and Federico Francioni, whose short film Tomba del tuffatore was chosen for last year’s edition of the festival; another film with a Chinese setting: Children Are Not Afraid of Death, Children Are Afraid of Ghosts by Rong Guang Rong, which skilfully mixes documentary and animation; French director Jean-Gabriel Périot’s piece Summer Lights , which constructs a powerful reflection on Memory in Hiroshima; French director Elise Girard’s film Strange Birds , on the relationship that forms in Paris between young Maive and an elderly and disillusioned librarian (Jean Sorel); People That Are Not Me , the debut piece by Israeli filmmaker Hadas Ben Aroya, a vivid tale of the youth of Tel Aviv; Baba Vanga by Polish filmmaker Aleksandra Niemczyk, the student of Bèla Tarr, on a prophet who really existed; and Sexy Durga by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, a journey into the Indian night in a village in Kerala.

This year’s special event will be dedicated to the figure of the actor in contemporary Italian film, and will be attended by actors of the likes of Jasmine Trinca and Blue Yoshimi, the protagonists of the films being screened who will also take front and centre stage in debates. This year’s retrospectives include one on French filmmaker Nicolas Rey, while another will finally bring the films of Pedro Aguilera to Italy, including his latest film Sister of Mine . Special screenings will instead be reserved for Sleeping Beauty , the latest work by Ado Arrietta, and the tribute to Manoel de Oliveira put together by jury member João Botelho, which will be joined by a piece made in memory of Philippe Cote. There will also be a tribute to Roberto Rossellini, on the 40th anniversary of his death.

(Translated from Italian)