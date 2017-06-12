Slack Bay (2016)
Focus: The Midwife (2017)
Cuts made to the Rome Film Fest, but the MIA will go on

- One of the partners of the event has reduced its funding. The 3rd International Audiovisual Market, which will take place from 19-20 October, will be organised and held by ANICA and APT

Cuts made to the Rome Film Fest, but the MIA will go on

The Chamber of Commerce, one of the partners of the Fondazione Cinema per Roma, has cut its contribution from €793,000 in 2016 to €100,000 for 2017. As a result, the Rome Film Fest, which will take place from 25 October to 5 November, will be subject to cuts and some resizing measures. 45 films will be screened, with a focus on TV series, and there will be 10 “up close and personal meetings” with film professionals, along with seven retrospectives and special selections of feature films. 

As for the rumours on the cancellation of the MIA, the International Audiovisual Market, a press release has been issued clarifying that starting from this year, the event will be organised and run by ANICA (the Italian National Association of Film, Audiovisual and Multimedia Industries) and APT (the Italian Association of Television Producers), with the support of the Italian Ministry for Economic Development, the Italian Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism, the Italian Trade Agency, and the Lazio Region. The Fondazione Cinema per Roma will therefore not be involved in the planning and organisation of the MIA 2017, which will be held in Rome from 19 to 23 October.

The President of ANICA, Francesco Rutelli, stated that "the MIA is a crucial development for our film industry and its internationalisation, in accordance with the new film law. We expect this event, the only one of its kind in Italy, to go on to be hugely successful and grow in years to come".

 

