The Kosovo Cinematography Center splits €800,000 among 18 projects

by Vladan Petkovic

12/06/2017 - The winners include new projects by More Raça, Ujkan Hysaj and Astrit Kabashi

The Kosovo Cinematography Center (KCC) has announced the winners of its 2017 funding competition. The body will split €800,000 among seven fiction features, five fiction shorts, three documentary features, and three projects with their script in development.

Among the winners are the new projects by acclaimed filmmakers More Raça (Home), Ujkan Hysaj (Kolona) and Astrit Kabashi (who acted in and co-wrote Babai ).

The feature jury consisted of Three Windows and a Hanging director Isa Qosja, film critic and programme director of the FilmFestival Cottbus Bernd Buder, Nuri Bilge Ceylan's producer Zeynep Atakan, writer Ramadan Musliu, producer Dritan Huqi, director of photography Sevdije Kastrati and director Artur Tahiraj.

The shorts, documentaries, and script-development jury included DokuFest's artistic director Veton Nurkollari, actress Rebeka Qena, director Florent Mehmeti, actor and producer Eshref Durmishi, writer Adil Olluri, playwright Jahi Jahiu and director Ilir Kabashi.

The awarded fiction-feature projects are Hana by Ujkan Hysaj, written by Fadil Hysaj and produced by Kushtrim Koliqi; Close the Door, written and directed by Parta Kelmendi and produced by Mirsad Lushtaku; Sunny Hill, written and directed by Blerim Gjoci and produced by Blerim Gjinovci; The Family, written and directed by Durim Kryeziu and produced by Bardhyl Bejtullahu (debut fiction feature); and the minority co-productions One of Us, written and directed by Ergys Meta and produced by Agron Kryeziu; Bolero in the Elders’ Villa by Spartak Pecani, written by Lindita Jaupaj Fejzaj and Spartak Pecani, and produced by Adrian Morina; and Happiness, written and directed by Borjan Zafirovski and produced by Vjosa Berisha.

The awarded short fiction projects are Scream by Korab Lecaj, written by Korab Lecaj and Hazir Haziri, and produced by Besar Zahiti; Zone by Astrit Kabashi, written by Armend Smajli and produced by Granit Limani; Nanë, written and directed byValbona Jashari and produced by Jetmir Zenelaj; She, written and directed byMore Raça and produced by Sunaj Raça; and Liberty to Choose by Birol Urcan, written by Semira Latifi and produced by Agron Berisha.

The awarded feature documentary projects are The Actors of Cannes, written and directed by Mentor Spahiu and produced by Izet Morina; Avenge, written and directed by Marija Zidar and produced by Latif Hasolli; and Wisdom, written and directed by Bujar Berisha and produced by Berat Kryeziu.

The script development awards went to Hotel Slavia, written by Besart Sllamniku and produced by Edona Reshitaj; Looking for Venera, written and directed by Norikë Sefa and produced by Besnik Krapi; and Ram's Skin, written and directed by Dren Zherka and produced by Getoarbë Mulliqi.