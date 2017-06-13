Slack Bay (2016)
Denis Côté announced as mentor for Future Frames 2017

by 

- The Canadian director will share his experience with ten young filmmakers during Future Frames at Karlovy Vary

Director Denis Côté

Denis Côté has been unveiled as the mentor for the 2017 edition of Future Frames. Organised by European Film Promotion, Future Frames gives ten young directors from film schools across Europe the chance to attend the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival to network, present their films to the festival audience and benefit from shared experience whilst learning from others in the film industry.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

With more than 20 features to his credit, Canadian director Côté has been a fixture at the likes of Locarno, Berlin and Cannes over the past few years with such films as Vic + Flo Saw A Bear and Boris sans Béatrice. He will be on hand at Karlovy Vary to mentor the young directors at Future Frames and to hold a master class entitled A Question of Independence. Speaking about the masterclass, Côté said: “Nowadays, one must find several alternatives to face the diktats of the industry. The ways to finance film projects are often linked to strict rules that lead us to question or even abandon our creative ideals. Why? …Really, why?”

Côté will follow in the footsteps of Belgian director Felix Van Groeningen (The Broken Circle Breakdown [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Felix van Groeningen
interview: Felix Van Groeningen
interview: Felix Van Groeningen
festival scope
film profile]), who served as the mentor for Future Frames in 2016.

EFP Future Frames will take place between 2-5 July as part of the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. The full coverage of Future Frames will be hosted on our sister platform Cineuropa Shorts.

 

