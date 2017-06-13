Denmark’s TV2 stages an international television series about terrorism

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

13/06/2017 - “Exploring a theme that affects us all,” Greyzone will shoot in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Frankfurt with Birgitte Hjort Sørensen in the lead

“Cross-border cooperation allows for higher quality and bigger volume,” says Katrine Vogelsang, head of fiction at Danish commercial broadcaster TV2 Danmark, and that was the reason why the station and Copenhagen’s Cosmo Film Productions started working on Greyzone, an international television series produced in Scandinavia, four years ago. Since then, the project has grown, and when filming starts this month in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Frankfurt, it will be with Swedish, Norwegian and German partners.

“This is an international series exploring a theme that affects us all – a story that looks into the heart of what makes us human, which we have built from the bottom up over several years. The large national and international involvement is crucial to its universe,” added Danish producer Rasmus Thorsen, of Cosmo Film, who has previously staged such series as Anna Pihl and Park Road/Lærkevej for TV2.

Scripted by Oskar Söderlund and Morten Dragsted, the ten-part, character-driven thriller follows a planned terrorist attack in Scandinavia, starring Danish actress Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as a drone engineer held hostage in her own home, while the Danish and Swedish intelligence services try to ward off the upcoming raid. The cast includes Denmark’s Joachim Fjelstrup and Sweden’s Tova Magnusson and Ardalan Esmaili, and the first five episodes will be directed by Danish director Jesper W Nielsen, whose The Day Will Come (2016) won a host of both local and international awards.

Greyzone is being co-produced by Sweden’s commercial broadcaster TV4, C More, SF Studios, Norway’s NRK pubcaster, and Germany’s ZDFNeo and Nadcon Film, with support from the Danish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the Copenhagen Film Fund, Creative Europe and the Nordisk Film & TV Fond. The series will be ready for airing in the spring of 2018.