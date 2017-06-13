Slack Bay (2016)
Tehran Taboo (2017)
Anna's Life (2016)
The Midwife (2017)
A Woman's Life (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
Skins (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Midwife (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

TELEVISION Denmark

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Denmark’s TV2 stages an international television series about terrorism

by 

- “Exploring a theme that affects us all,” Greyzone will shoot in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Frankfurt with Birgitte Hjort Sørensen in the lead

Denmark’s TV2 stages an international television series about terrorism
Actress Birgitte Hjort Sørensen (© Agnete Schlichtkrull/TV2)

“Cross-border cooperation allows for higher quality and bigger volume,” says Katrine Vogelsang, head of fiction at Danish commercial broadcaster TV2 Danmark, and that was the reason why the station and Copenhagen’s Cosmo Film Productions started working on Greyzone, an international television series produced in Scandinavia, four years ago. Since then, the project has grown, and when filming starts this month in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Frankfurt, it will be with Swedish, Norwegian and German partners.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“This is an international series exploring a theme that affects us all – a story that looks into the heart of what makes us human, which we have built from the bottom up over several years. The large national and international involvement is crucial to its universe,” added Danish producer Rasmus Thorsen, of Cosmo Film, who has previously staged such series as Anna Pihl and Park Road/Lærkevej for TV2. 

Scripted by Oskar Söderlund and Morten Dragsted, the ten-part, character-driven thriller follows a planned terrorist attack in Scandinavia, starring Danish actress Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as a drone engineer held hostage in her own home, while the Danish and Swedish intelligence services try to ward off the upcoming raid. The cast includes Denmark’s Joachim Fjelstrup and Sweden’s Tova Magnusson and Ardalan Esmaili, and the first five episodes will be directed by Danish director Jesper W Nielsen, whose The Day Will Come [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2016) won a host of both local and international awards.

Greyzone is being co-produced by Sweden’s commercial broadcaster TV4, C More, SF Studios, Norway’s NRK pubcaster, and Germany’s ZDFNeo and Nadcon Film, with support from the Danish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the Copenhagen Film FundCreative Europe and the Nordisk Film & TV Fond. The series will be ready for airing in the spring of 2018.

 

comments
WTW Unexpected Love Stories
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Swiss Films Animation