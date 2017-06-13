"Dífferent 10! L'autre cinéma espagnol" descends on Paris

by Fabien Lemercier

13/06/2017 - 15 features that have not yet been released in France are on the line-up of the gathering, plus tributes to Isabel Coixet and Paco León, and a professional sidebar

Set to be held from 14-21 June at the Majestic Passy cinema in Paris, "Dífferent 10! L'autre cinéma espagnol" will allow audiences to discover 15 features that have not yet reached cinemas in France, including five films that already have a scheduled national release date – most notably The Mother by Alberto Morais, which will go on general release tomorrow, courtesy of Alfama. We should note that 14 of the 15 filmmakers featured in the showcase will come along to present their movies to the public (sometimes accompanied by their actors), including Álex de la Iglesia with The Bar (unveiled at Berlin), Rodrigo Sorogoyen with the gripping thriller May God Save Us (Best Screenplay Award at San Sebastián and slated to be distributed from 9 August by Le Pacte) and major revelation Carla Simón with her Summer 1993 (Best First Feature Film Award at the 2017 Berlinale and the Grand Prix in the Generation Kplus section, Golden Biznaga for Best Spanish Film at Malaga, and Best Director Award at BAFICI – set to be released on 19 July by Pyramide).

Also basking in the limelight are two filmmakers to whom the event (headed up by Laura Del Sol and programmed by José María Riba) will dedicate a tribute: Isabel Coixet, who will present her documentary Spain in a Day, and Paco León, with Kiki, Love to Love .

Also on the menu are Living and Other Fictions by Jo Sol (revealed out of competition at San Sebastián, Golden Antigone at the Mediterranean Film Festival of Montpellier and slated for release in France in November, via Les Films des deux rives) and the world premiere of the documentary Lesa humanitat by Héctor Fáver, which gives the floor to the victims of Francoism.

The programme of the 2017 edition also includes Sister of Mine by Pedro Aguilar (unveiled in competition at Rotterdam), The Furies by Miguel del Arco (a feature debut that premiered at the Valladolid Film Festival), Alumbrar by Fernando Merinero, Men Got Guts by Diego Galán, At Your Doorstep by Eduard Cortés (screened in competition at Tallinn), Selfie by Victor Garcia León (Special Mention at Malaga), and the doc Omega by José Sánchez Montes and Gervasio Iglesias.

Incidentally, these 15 films were shown to distributors last Friday at the Rendez-vous à l'Opéra!, organised by Ciné+, ICEX and Espagnolas en Paris. In addition, Small is Biútiful will unspool on Friday 23 June, an event that will regale French professionals with a selection of Spanish projects seeking co-production, distribution and international sales partners; Cineuropa will provide more detailed coverage of the event at a later date.

(Translated from French)