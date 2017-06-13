Luciano Ligabue and Stefano Accorsi together again in Made in Italy

by Camillo De Marco

13/06/2017 - The Italian rock star goes behind the camera for the third time with a story that comes straight from his latest concept album

Luciano Ligabue goes back behind the camera for the third time, 15 years on from his second work From Zero to Ten and almost twenty years on from his directorial debut Radio Freccia. Yesterday filming started on Made in Italy, which is also the title of the rock musician’s latest concept album. Produced by Domenico Procacci for Fandango and distributed by Medusa Film, the film sees the return of Stefano Accorsi in the role of the protagonist, Riko, after his memorable performance in Radiofreccia. Starring alongside him this time is Kasia Smutniak. Filming for Made in Italy will last seven weeks and will take place in Correggio, Reggio Emilia, Novellara, Rome and Frankfurt.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The film is a “declaration of frustrated love” for the country told through the eyes of Riko (also the protagonist of the album that Ligabue will be presenting on tour in September). Riko is an honest man who makes a living doing a job that he didn’t choose and lives in the family home, which he can only just afford the upkeep on, but has the support of a group of true friends and a wife who, through thick and thin, he has always loved. His son is the first in the family to go to university. He is however also a man who is very angry with the times he lives in, which seem characterised by last ditch efforts and false starts. When he loses the few certainties in his life that allow him to scrape by, the bubble he lives in bursts and Riko realises that he must take control of his present and start over, in one way or another.

The cast also features Fausto Maria Sciarappa, Walter Leonardi, Filippo Dini and young Tobia De Angelis, and the cinematography is by Marco Bassano, who worked on 3D concert film Ligabue Campovolo - Il film in 2011.

(Translated from Italian)