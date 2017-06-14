Cannes winner Ruben Östlund will next shoot Triangle of Sadness

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

14/06/2017 - The Swedish director moves from the world of art to the fashion milieu in his follow-up to The Square

“Triangle of sadness” refers to a term that plastic surgeons use for a 15-minute Botox fix for wrinkles between the eyes. It is also the title of the next feature by Swedish director Ruben Östlund, whose The Square won the Palme d’Or at last month’s Cannes International Film Festival.

According to Swedish news agency TT, his new film is a satirical drama set in the fashion world and revolves around its fixation on looks. “The main character is a male model who is going bald. It is too early to say whether it will be in Swedish or English, but the world of fashion is international, so it will be easy to speak English,” Östlund explained.

Cinema Scandinavia magazine also explains that in Östlund’s original screenplay, the balding male model is joined by a female colleague, a lesbian who spurns the lavish offers of countless rich men, and they are both searching for a smooth exit from the fashion world in the film, which is mainly set in luxurious yacht hotels and other international locations.

Triangle of Sadness will be produced by Östlund’s partner Erik Hemmendorff for their Stockholm-based Plattform Produktion, which has also staged his four previous features, including Force Majeure (2014), which won 31 international prizes and was nominated for a Golden Globe. France’s Philippe Bober and his Coproduction Office will co-produce and handle the international sales.

When Östlund’s fifth feature received the Palme at Cannes, it was 25 years since a Swedish production had left the Côte d’Azur with the festival’s top prize – on that occasion, it was Danish director Bille August’s The Best Intentions, which featured a screenplay by Swedish writer-director Ingmar Bergman, and starred Samuel Fröler, Pernilla August and Max von Sydow in the lead roles.

According to the Swedish Film Institute, Paris-based Coproduction Office, which also co-produced the film, has sold The Square to more than 50 countries worldwide, including the US (Magnolia), the UK (Curzon Artificial Eye), Germany (Alamode) and France/Benelux (Bac). It will have its Swedish premiere on 25 August, through TriArt Film.