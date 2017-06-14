Christophe Le Masne shooting Notre petit secret

by Fabien Lemercier

14/06/2017 - Grégory Montel, Philippe Rebbot, Olivia Côte and Lolita Chammah are among the cast of the feature debut by the filmmaker, which is being staged by Takami Productions

The end is in sight for the shoot for the feature debut by Christophe Le Masne, Notre petit secret, which is due to wrap on 24 June. Selected five times in the national competition at Clermont-Ferrand with as many short films (in 2001 with Les inévitables, in 2002 with Naturellement, in 2007 with Et alors, Special Jury Prize in 2010 with Annie de Francia and a Special Mention in 2014 with Sexy Dream), the filmmaker has assembled a cast including Grégory Montel (who rose to fame in L'Air de rien and will be gracing screens imminently in Diane a les épaules), Philippe Rebbot (Welcome to Argentina , A Bun in the Oven ), Olivia Côte (The Together Project ), Lolita Chammah (popular recently in Strange Birds ), Alex Moreu Garriga, Dominique Valadié and Philippe Nahon.

Written by Christophe Le Masne, the story revolves around Benoît, who has missed his mother’s funeral, as he was stuck on the Eurostar. He gets to the family home late, as usual. There he finds his siblings, furniture to divvy up and, in his chaotic room… the impish and irritating ghost of his mother. She will lumber him with a family secret that Benoît would have preferred not to know about. It leads him on a strange treasure hunt that is as moving as it is hilarious, steeped in tenderness and melancholy. Because while Mum may be dead, she hasn’t told them everything…

Produced by Karine Blanc and Michel Tavares for Takami Productions, Notre petit secret is being co-produced by Alga Panavision, La Ruche Studio and Eclair. Having been pre-purchased by Ciné+, the film has also secured support from the Pays de la Loire and Ile-de-France regions. The French distribution will be handled by Jour2Fête in late 2017.

Having won the Procirep Award for Best Short Film Producer in 2015, Takami Productions now has more than 40 shorts under its belt since it was founded in 2002, including the recent title Aïssa by Clément Tréhin-Lalanne (nominated for the César Award in 2015). Notre petit secret is the first feature to be executive-produced by the Paris-based outfit.

