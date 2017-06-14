Hugh Bonneville, Hope Davis to climb The Rock Pile

by Naman Ramachandran

British actor Hugh Bonneville, Golden Globe and Emmy nominated for his turn as the Earl of Grantham in the globally popular television series Downton Abbey will star alongside American actress Hope Davis, also Golden Globe and Emmy nominated for her role in the series The Special Relationship and Alan Ritchson (Hunger Games: Catching Fire) in The Rock Pile. John Deery will direct from a script by David McBrayer (Beat The Drum).

The film follows British journalist Bob Hastings, a Time Magazine war correspondent. Following traumatic events both at home and in the Middle East, Bob is reassigned to Jerusalem where he finds his own redemption and a sense of reconciliation when he uncovers a story of three young boys of different faiths who are brought together through football. A twist of fate is set to change all their lives forever. The film will shoot on location in Israel and New York later this year.

Deery for Joejack Entertainment (UK), McBrayer for Z Productions LLC (US) and Haim Mecklberg for 2-Teams Productions (Israel) will produce the film. The film is being produced with the support of the Jerusalem Film Fund and the Palestinian community. The producers are in the process of appointing a sales agent.

Bonneville said, “There has never been a greater need for understanding between nations, creeds and cultures than now. From the moment I first read The Rock Pile I felt buoyed by its tolerance and understanding. With children from fractured backgrounds as our guides, this film acknowledges religious and social differences, while reminding us of our common humanity. It’s a heart-warming, heart-breaking story that doesn’t take sides.”

Deery said, “The Rock Pile goes to the very heart of one of the world’s greatest, intractable and emotive issues – the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. I have been lucky enough to surround myself with some great talent to help bring my vision to the screen and, in particular, am delighted to be working with Hugh Bonneville again on this timely and important film. David McBrayer and I are pleased Haim Mecklberg has joined our Israeli producing team. Haim produced Sand Storm , the 2016 winner of six Israeli Academy Awards including Best Film and the World Cinema Grand Prize at Sundance. His experience on the ground will be a great addition to our production.”

Deery made his feature debut in 2003 with Conspiracy of Silence that was nominated for the Golden Hitchcock at the Dinard British Film Festival, best director at the Irish Film and Television Awards and won a special mention at the Warsaw International Film Festival. He went on to direct episodes of television series Fat Friends and The Brief and the television film If I Had You. He also executive produced popular children’s animation series Underground Ernie.