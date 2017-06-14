Slack Bay (2016)
Júlia ist (2017)
Anna's Life (2016)
Tehran Taboo (2017)
The Midwife (2017)
A Woman's Life (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Midwife (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

SARAJEVO 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Michel Franco to preside over the Sarajevo competition jury

by 

- The Mexican filmmaker will also enjoy a special screening of April's Daughter, his Jury Prize-winning film from Cannes' Un Certain Regard

Michel Franco to preside over the Sarajevo competition jury
Director Michel Franco

The Sarajevo Film Festival has announced that Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco will chair the jury for its Competition Programme - Feature Film at the upcoming 23rd edition of the event, set to run from 11-18 August.

The Sarajevo audiences will have the chance to see his latest film, April’s Daughter, which garnered him the Jury Prize in this year’s Un Certain Regard at Cannes. This is not the first Cannes victory for Franco, who won Best Screenplay on the Croisette for Chronic [+see also:
trailer
film profile] in 2015 and the Best Film Award in Un Certain Regard with After Lucia in 2012.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Franco also produced Gabriel Ripstein’s 600 Miles, the winner of the Best First Feature Award at the 2015 Berlinale, and Lorenzo Vigas’ From Afar, winner of the Golden Lion at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.

Through his company, Lucía Films, Franco is currently developing several feature films and TV projects.

 

comments
WTW Unexpected Love Stories
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Swiss Films Animation