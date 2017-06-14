Michel Franco to preside over the Sarajevo competition jury

by Vladan Petkovic

14/06/2017 - The Mexican filmmaker will also enjoy a special screening of April's Daughter, his Jury Prize-winning film from Cannes' Un Certain Regard

The Sarajevo Film Festival has announced that Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco will chair the jury for its Competition Programme - Feature Film at the upcoming 23rd edition of the event, set to run from 11-18 August.

The Sarajevo audiences will have the chance to see his latest film, April’s Daughter, which garnered him the Jury Prize in this year’s Un Certain Regard at Cannes. This is not the first Cannes victory for Franco, who won Best Screenplay on the Croisette for Chronic in 2015 and the Best Film Award in Un Certain Regard with After Lucia in 2012.

Franco also produced Gabriel Ripstein’s 600 Miles, the winner of the Best First Feature Award at the 2015 Berlinale, and Lorenzo Vigas’ From Afar, winner of the Golden Lion at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.

Through his company, Lucía Films, Franco is currently developing several feature films and TV projects.