A flurry of new titles prepare to head to San Sebastián

by Alfonso Rivera

04/08/2017 - Wim Wenders’ latest, Submergence, will open the 65th edition of the Basque gathering, which has just unveiled various films in its Official, Pearls and Zabaltegi-Tabakalera sections

The San Sebastián International Film Festival continues to drip-feed us the details of the programme for its upcoming 65th edition, which is set to unspool between 22 and 30 September. After revealing a handful of movies that will be competing in the Nuev@s Director@s section (see the news) and the Spanish films that will be present across the various different sidebars (see the news), this week it has announced that German director Wim Wenders will have the honour of firing the starting pistol for the event with Submergence, a co-production between his home country, Spain and France, starring Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and Scottish thesp James McAvoy.

Other features that will be vying for the Golden Shell in the Official Section include The Lion Sleeps Tonight, a co-production between France and Japan directed by Nobuhiro Suwa, starring living legend Jean-Pierre Léaud; the French title C’est la vie! by successful duo Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano (Untouchable ); the Austrian-German production Mademoiselle Paradis by Barbara Albert; Love Me Not by Alexandros Avranas; Soldiers. Story from Ferentari by Ivana Mladenovic; Sollers Point by Matt Porterfield; The Disaster Artist by James Franco; and Una especie de familia, helmed by Buenos Aires-born Diego Lerman and toplined by Madrilenian actress Bárbara Lennie.

In the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera section we find The Square by Ruben Östlund (Sweden), the winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year, which will be the first film to be screened, followed by titles such as Lover for a Day , a French production directed by Philippe Garrel, the Brazilian title In the Intense Now by Joao Moreira Salles and Russia’s Closeness by Kantemir Balagov.

Lastly, in Pearls, audiences will be able to enjoy a clutch of delights that will be duking it out for the City of Donostia/San Sebastián Audience Award, such as BPM (Beats Per Minute) by Robin Campillo, Call Me by Your Name by Luca Guadagnino, Loveless by Andrey Zvyagintsev and On Body and Soul by Ildikó Enyedi, among other gems.

Here is the list of new titles screening at San Sebastián 2017:

Official Competition

Submergence – Wim Wenders (Germany/France/Spain) (opening film)

The Lion Sleeps Tonight – Nobuhiro Suwa (France/Japan)

C’est la vie! – Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano (France)

Mademoiselle Paradis – Barbara Albert (Austria/Germany)

Love Me Not – Alexandros Avranas (Greece/France)

Soldiers. Story from Ferentari – Ivana Mladenovic (Romania/Serbia/Belgium)

Sollers Point – Matt Porterfield (France/USA)

The Disaster Artist – James Franco (USA)

Una especie de familia – Diego Lerman (Argentina/Brazil/Poland/France)

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera

The Square – Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark/United States)

Lover for a Day – Philippe Garrel (France)

In the Intense Now – Joao Moreira Salles (Brazil)

Closeness – Kantemir Balagov (Russia)

(Translated from Spanish)