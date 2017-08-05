May God Save Us (2016)
Winter Brothers (2017)
Scary Mother (2017)
Damned Summer (2017)
Charleston (2017)
Freedom (2017)
A Skin So Soft (2017)
Focus: Charleston (2017)
PRODUCTION Italy/France/Switzerland/Germany

Filming commences on Alice Rohrwacher’s Lazzaro Felice

by 

- Following the The Wonders, Rohrwacher gets back on set with an Italian-French-Swiss-German co-production, featuring two young men who are just starting out as the main characters

Filming commences on Alice Rohrwacher’s Lazzaro Felice
Director Alice Rohrwacher

Filming on Alice Rohrwacher's Lazzaro Felice is due to commence on the 7 August near Bagnoregio, Viterbo. This is the third film by the filmmaker, following Corpo Celeste [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alice Rohrwacher
film profile] (selected as part of the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes 2011) and The Wonders [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alice Rohrwacher
interview: Tiziana Soudani
film profile] (Grand Prix at Cannes 2014).

Very little is known about Lazzaro Felice, only that it has been written by the director herself and is a story about contrasts - summer versus winter and the countryside versus the city. The protagonists are Adriano Tardioli and Luca Chikovani, two young beggars, singers, musicians and Youtubers. In addition to amateur performers selected from the nearly two thousand people who auditioned are Nicoletta Braschi, Sergi Lopez, Alba Rohrwacher, Tommaso Ragno, Natalino Balasso, Gala Othero Winter and Leonardo Nigro.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

As with her previous films, Lazzaro Felice was produced by Carlo Cresto-Dina fromTempesta Film and Rai Cinema. Lazzaro Felice is an Italian-French-Swiss-German co-production with Amka Films Productions (Switzerland), Ad Vitam Production (France) and Pola Pandora Filmproduktion (Germany).

The film was funded by MiBACT (Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities), Switzerland's Federal Office of Culture, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Eurimages and CNC’s "World Cinema" fund, the Lazio regional fund and the prestigious "Grand Accord" ARTE scheme. The Match Factory is handling international sales.

(Translated from Italian)

 
