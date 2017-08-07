Swiss film The Divine Order is in the running at the Oscars

by Giorgia Del Don

07/08/2017 - Petra Volpe's film will be representing Switzerland at the Oscars in the Foreign Language Film section

Swiss Films, mandated by the Federal Office of Culture, has made its decision: Petra Volpe's The Divine Order will be representing Switzerland in the Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars.

Petra Volpe's Divine Order has received both praise and criticism since premiering at Solothurn Film Festival. The entirely Swiss story of Nora and her companions who decided to fight for women's suffrage in the early 1970s has both a universal and decisive flavour to it that has even managed to seduced US audiences. The Tribeca Film Festival awarded it three prizes: the audience's choice award, best actress in an international fiction film for Marie Leuenberger and the Nora Ephron award.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The production house for The Divine Order is Zurich-born Zodiac Pictures in hand with company Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen and outfit Teleclub AG. Danish company TrustNordisk has acquired the international broadcasting rights having already sold the film in fifteen countries worldwide.

Since its release in Swiss cinemas last March (distributed by the outfit Filmcoopi), The Divine Order has received an excellent welcome, with more than 300,000 admissions nationwide. The film has also been screened in German cinemas since the beginning of August thanks to the company Alamode Filmdistribution. Its American release is scheduled for late October (Kino Lorber, Zeitgeist Films) and is scheduled for December in France (distributed by the outfit Originale/Condor).

We only have to wait until 23 January 2018 to find out the selected films shortlist and why not hope to make it to the 4 March when the official awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles.

(Translated from Italian)