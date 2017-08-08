Toronto announces its second wave of selected films

by Vassilis Economou

08/08/2017 - Selected titles have been announced for Platform, TIFF Docs and Midnight Madness, with Borg/McEnroe to open the 42nd TIFF

Sports biopic drama Borg/McEnroe, a Scandinavian co-production (Sweden/Denmark/Finland) will open the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival on 7 September. The film, directed by Janus Metz and starring Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf, follows two of the most famous tennis players in the history of the game and their epic rivalry, which culminated in the 1980 Wimbledon final. TIFF has also announced its second batch of selected titles. The festival, running from 7 to 17 September, has already released the Gala and Special Presentations titles (read news) and is now expanding its official feature program with the Platform slate, TIFF Docs and of course, Midnight Madness.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Platform, one of TIFF’s more recent programmes, focuses on auteur cinema, with 12 films from all over the world selected as part of the category. British director-writer Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It, In the Loop , Veep) will open this year’s edition with his historical political satire The Death of Stalin. His compatriot, Clio Barnard, will present her new layered drama, Dark River, at its World Premiere, while Swedish Lisa Langseth’s drama, Euphoria, follows the story of two estranged sisters with Alicia Vikander and Eva Green in the leading roles. Five years after her previous film, French actress-cum-director, Joan Chemla returns with If You Saw His Heart, starring Gael García Bernal in the main role. The selected films will compete for the Platform Prize, which will be awarded by a jury of filmmakers, including Chen Kaige, Małgorzata Szumowska, and Wim Wenders.

The documentary section has an impressive line-up that includes 23 films spanning a range of different topics. Focusing mainly on acclaimed personalities such as Grace Jones, Eric Clapton, Sammy Davis, Jr, Jane Goodall, and Jim Carrey, the selection also pays special attention to prominent cultural personalities in the African-American community. TIFF Docs also continues to present films on political (Azmaish, The Final Year, The China Hustle) and social subjects (Makala , Cocaine Prison), while Morgan Spurlock’s sequel hit, Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! is among the selected documentaries.

Last but not least, one of the TIFF’s most iconic sections, Midnight Madness, is undergoing some very significant changes. After 20 years in the job, Colin Geddes is to be succeeded by Peter Kuplowsky, who will be in charge of programming for the section. Without wanting to drastically change what Midnight Madness encapsulates, Kuplowsky is aiming to maintain the spirit of the section with edgy films such as Let the Corpses Tan and The Crescent, as well as some classic horror choices such as The Ritual. Kuplowsky is also aiming to present and establish some new filmmakers, hoping to impress the genre audience at TIFF this year.

The full list of films announced:

Galas (Opening film)

Borg/McEnroe - Janus Metz (Sweden/Denmark/Finland)

Platform

Beast – Michael Pearce (United Kingdom)

Brad's Status – Mike White (USA)

Custody – Xavier Legrand (France)

Dark River – Clio Barnard (United Kingdom)

The Death of Stalin – Armando Iannucci (France/United Kingdom/Belgium)

Euphoria – Lisa Langseth (Sweden/Germany)

If You Saw His Heart – Joan Chemla (France)

Mademoiselle Paradis – Barbara Albert (Austria/Germany)

Razzia – Nabil Ayouch (France)

The Seen and Unseen – Kamila Andini (Indonesia)

Sweet Country – Warwick Thornton (Australia)

What Will People Say – Iram Haq (Norway/Germany/Sweden)

TIFF Docs

Azmaish: A Journey through the Subcontinent – Sabiha Sumar (Pakistan)

BOOM FOR REAL The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat – Sara Driver (USA)

The China Hustle – Jed Rothstein (USA)

Cocaine Prison – Violeta Ayala (Australia/Bolivia/France/USA)

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars – Lili Fini Zanuck (United Kingdom)

Ex Libris - The New York Public Library – Frederick Wiseman (USA)

The Final Year – Greg Barker (USA)

The Gospel According to André – Kate Novack (USA)

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami – Sophie Fiennes (United Kingdom/Ireland)

Jim & Andy: the Great Beyond - the story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman featuring a very special, contractually obligated mention of Tony Clifton – Chris Smith (USA/Canada)

Jane – Brett Morgen (USA)

The Judge – Erika Cohn (Palestine/USA)

The Legend of the Ugly King – Hüseyin Tabak (Germany/Austria)

Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle – Gustavo Salmerón (Spain)

Love Means Zero – Jason Kohn (USA)

Makala – Emmanuel Gras (France)

Of Sheep and Men – Karim Sayad (Switzerland/Qatar)

One of Us – Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady (USA)

The Other Side of Everything – Mila Turajlić (Serbia/France/Qatar)

Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me – Sam Pollard (USA)

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood – Matt Tyrnauer (USA)

Silas – Anjali Nayar, Hawa Essuman (Canada/South Africa/Kenya)

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! – Morgan Spurlock (USA)

Midnight Madness

Bodied – Joseph Kahn (USA)

Brawl in Cell Block 99 – S. Craig Zahler (USA)

The Crescent – Seth A. Smith (Canada)

The Disaster Artist – James Franco (USA)

Downrange – Ryuhei Kitamura (USA)

Great Choice – Robin Comisar (USA)

Let the Corpses Tan – Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani (Belgium/France)

Mom and Dad – Brian Taylor (USA)

Revenge – Coralie Fargeat (France)

The Ritual – David Bruckner (USA)

Vampire Clay – Sôichi Umezawa (Japan)