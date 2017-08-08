Glory triumphs at the Montenegro Film Festival
by Vladan Petkovic
- The film by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva wins four awards at the country's oldest international film event
The 31st Montenegro Film Festival in Herceg Novi, the country's oldest international film event, took place from 1 to 7 August, drawing to a close on Sunday night with Glory
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva which won the Grand Prix - the Golden Mimosa for best film, Golden Mimosas for Best Script and Best Actress for Margita Gosheva, as well as the FEDEORA Prize.
Hana Jušić was crowned best director for Quit Staring at My Plate
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
while the prize for best actor was awarded to the ensemble of Bosnian director Alen Drljević's for Men Don't Cry
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
which also won an award at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.
In the Kino Orjen competition category for films with a daring stylistic or genre approach, the best film award, named after legendary Montenegrin director Živko Nikolić, went to Nevio Marasović's Goran
film review
trailer
interview: Nevio Marasović
film profile].
The Montenegro Film Festival has changed a lot over the years, both in terms of team and concept, but it remains a strong favourite with the audience, especially as the country has been severely under-screened for the last 10 years.
This year, under the leadership of three filmmakers, producer Jelena Mišeljić as the programme director, and film directors Ivan Marinović and Dušan Kasalica, as feature and student film programmers, respectively, it looks like it is getting back on track, which will hopefully lead to a more secure future.
"The Montenegro film festival team got a new lease of life this year, and we worked hard to internationalise the festival and to open it up to the world. Our plan is to turn it into one of the best summer festival experiences in the years to come," Marinović told Cineuropa.
The full list of awards:
Grand Prix - Golden Mimosa for Best Film
Glory
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
- Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva (Bulgaria/Greece)
Golden Mimosa for Best Director
Hana Jušić - Quit Staring at My Plate
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
(Croatia/Denmark)
Golden Mimosa for Best Script
Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov, Decho Taralezhkov – Glory
Golden Mimosa for Best Actress
Margita Gosheva – Glory
Golden Mimosa for Best Actor
Ensemble - Men Don't Cry
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
(Bosnia-Herzegovina/Slovenia/Croatia/Germany/Serbia)
Golden Mimosa for Best Cinematography
Christos Karamanis- Suntan
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Argyris Papadimitropoulos
(Greece/Germany)
FEDEORA Award
Glory - Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Živko Nikolić Award for Best Film in Kino Orjen Programme
Goran
film review
trailer
interview: Nevio Marasović
- Nevio Marasović (Croatia)
Best Documentary
Close Ties - Zofia Kowalewska (Poland) (short film)
Jury Prize in Documentary Programme
Merry-Go-Round - Luka Popadić (Serbia)
Special Mention in Documentary Programme
Borders - Damjan Kozole (Slovenia)
Best Student Film
Anna - Or Sinai (Israel)
Special Mention in Student Programme
The Sky - Juš Premov (Slovenia)
Thirst - Nikola Vučinić (Montenegro)