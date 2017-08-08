Glory triumphs at the Montenegro Film Festival

by Vladan Petkovic

08/08/2017 - The film by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva wins four awards at the country's oldest international film event

The 31st Montenegro Film Festival in Herceg Novi, the country's oldest international film event, took place from 1 to 7 August, drawing to a close on Sunday night with Glory by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva which won the Grand Prix - the Golden Mimosa for best film, Golden Mimosas for Best Script and Best Actress for Margita Gosheva, as well as the FEDEORA Prize.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Hana Jušić was crowned best director for Quit Staring at My Plate , while the prize for best actor was awarded to the ensemble of Bosnian director Alen Drljević's for Men Don't Cry , which also won an award at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

In the Kino Orjen competition category for films with a daring stylistic or genre approach, the best film award, named after legendary Montenegrin director Živko Nikolić, went to Nevio Marasović's Goran .

The Montenegro Film Festival has changed a lot over the years, both in terms of team and concept, but it remains a strong favourite with the audience, especially as the country has been severely under-screened for the last 10 years.

This year, under the leadership of three filmmakers, producer Jelena Mišeljić as the programme director, and film directors Ivan Marinović and Dušan Kasalica, as feature and student film programmers, respectively, it looks like it is getting back on track, which will hopefully lead to a more secure future.

"The Montenegro film festival team got a new lease of life this year, and we worked hard to internationalise the festival and to open it up to the world. Our plan is to turn it into one of the best summer festival experiences in the years to come," Marinović told Cineuropa.

The full list of awards:

Grand Prix - Golden Mimosa for Best Film

Glory - Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva (Bulgaria/Greece)

Golden Mimosa for Best Director

Hana Jušić - Quit Staring at My Plate (Croatia/Denmark)

Golden Mimosa for Best Script

Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov, Decho Taralezhkov – Glory

Golden Mimosa for Best Actress

Margita Gosheva – Glory

Golden Mimosa for Best Actor

Ensemble - Men Don't Cry (Bosnia-Herzegovina/Slovenia/Croatia/Germany/Serbia)

Golden Mimosa for Best Cinematography

Christos Karamanis- Suntan (Greece/Germany)

FEDEORA Award

Glory - Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Živko Nikolić Award for Best Film in Kino Orjen Programme

Goran - Nevio Marasović (Croatia)

Best Documentary

Close Ties - Zofia Kowalewska (Poland) (short film)

Jury Prize in Documentary Programme

Merry-Go-Round - Luka Popadić (Serbia)

Special Mention in Documentary Programme

Borders - Damjan Kozole (Slovenia)

Best Student Film

Anna - Or Sinai (Israel)

Special Mention in Student Programme

The Sky - Juš Premov (Slovenia)

Thirst - Nikola Vučinić (Montenegro)