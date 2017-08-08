May God Save Us (2016)
Focus: Winter Brothers (2017)
FESTIVALS Montenegro

Glory triumphs at the Montenegro Film Festival

by 

- The film by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva wins four awards at the country's oldest international film event

Glory triumphs at the Montenegro Film Festival
The main screening venue of Montenegro Film Festival at Kanli Kula

The 31st Montenegro Film Festival in Herceg Novi, the country's oldest international film event, took place from 1 to 7 August, drawing to a close on Sunday night with Glory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
Hana Jušić was crowned best director for Quit Staring at My Plate, while the prize for best actor was awarded to the ensemble of Bosnian director Alen Drljević's for Men Don't Cry, which also won an award at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Hana Jušić was crowned best director for Quit Staring at My Plate [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
film profile], while the prize for best actor was awarded to the ensemble of Bosnian director Alen Drljević's for Men Don't Cry [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
film profile], which also won an award at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. 

In the Kino Orjen competition category for films with a daring stylistic or genre approach, the best film award, named after legendary Montenegrin director Živko Nikolić, went to Nevio Marasović's Goran.
film review
trailer
interview: Nevio Marasović
film profile].

The Montenegro Film Festival has changed a lot over the years, both in terms of team and concept, but it remains a strong favourite with the audience, especially as the country has been severely under-screened for the last 10 years. 

This year, under the leadership of three filmmakers, producer Jelena Mišeljić as the programme director, and film directors Ivan Marinović and Dušan Kasalica, as feature and student film programmers, respectively, it looks like it is getting back on track, which will hopefully lead to a more secure future.

"The Montenegro film festival team got a new lease of life this year, and we worked hard to internationalise the festival and to open it up to the world. Our plan is to turn it into one of the best summer festival experiences in the years to come," Marinović told Cineuropa.

The full list of awards:

Grand Prix - Golden Mimosa for Best Film
 Glory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
film profile] - Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva (Bulgaria/Greece)

Golden Mimosa for Best Director
 Hana Jušić - Quit Staring at My Plate (Croatia/Denmark)
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
film profile] (Croatia/Denmark)

Golden Mimosa for Best Script
 Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov, Decho Taralezhkov – Glory

Golden Mimosa for Best Actress
 Margita Gosheva – Glory

Golden Mimosa for Best Actor
 Ensemble - Men Don't Cry [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
film profile] (Bosnia-Herzegovina/Slovenia/Croatia/Germany/Serbia)

Golden Mimosa for Best Cinematography
 Christos Karamanis- Suntan (Greece/Germany)
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Argyris Papadimitropoulos
film profile] (Greece/Germany)

FEDEORA Award
 Glory - Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Živko Nikolić Award for Best Film in Kino Orjen Programme
 Goran [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Nevio Marasović
film profile] - Nevio Marasović (Croatia)

Best Documentary
 Close Ties - Zofia Kowalewska (Poland) (short film)

Jury Prize in Documentary Programme
 Merry-Go-Round - Luka Popadić (Serbia)

Special Mention in Documentary Programme
 Borders - Damjan Kozole (Slovenia)

Best Student Film
 Anna - Or Sinai (Israel)

Special Mention in Student Programme
 The Sky - Juš Premov (Slovenia)
 Thirst - Nikola Vučinić (Montenegro)

 
