Audiences' delight in Sarajevo's Kinoscope and In Focus programmes

by Vladan Petkovic

11/08/2017 - Non-competitive sections of Sarajevo Film Festival offer an unmissable selection of European and regional arthouse favourites

The Sarajevo Film Festival (11-18 August) will, in addition to its feature (news), documentary (news), shorts, and the newly established student film (news) competitions, traditionally serve its audiences exquisite selections of award-winning and critically acclaimed films from the region and around the world from the last year.

The In Focus programme is dedicated to films from the region that scored success at A-list festivals, and it includes titles such as Ildikó Enyedi's Golden Bear winner On Body and Soul , Berlinale Panorama Special titles When the Day Had No Name by Teona Strugar Mitevska and Requiem for Mrs J. by Bojan Vuletić, as well as Sundance entry My Happy Family by Nana Ektvimishvili and Simon Gross (who already own a Heart of Sarajevo for In Bloom ). Rounding up the section are festival favourite Quit Staring at My Plate by Hana Jušić (which world-premiered at Venice Days last year), and Kornél Mundruczó's Cannes competition entry Jupiter's Moon .

More Cannes title are present in the Kinoscope programme, including laureates such as Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or-winner The Square , Andrei Zvyagintsev's Loveless , Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa's Gabriel and the Mountain , and Leonor Serraille's Montparnasse Bienvenüe , as well as the critically acclaimed Western by Valeska Grisebach and Happy End by Michael Haneke. From Berlinale, there's Summer 1993 which garnered Carla Simón the Best First Feature Award and Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury, while genre afficionados will be happy for a chance to see Bertand Bonello's Nocturama , Alice Lowe's Prevenge , and Julia Ducournau's Raw .

And the most popular venue, the 3,000-seat Open Air, will open the festival with another Berlinale title, Aki Kaurismaki's The Other Side of Hope , and will later in the week be the site for films such as Fatih Akin's In the Fade , the Safdie Brothers' Good Time, as well as works of winners of the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo: Michel Franco and April's Daughter, and John Cleese and A Fish Called Wanda.