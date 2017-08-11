Eurimages’ Audentia Award goes to Milla

by Cineuropa

11/08/2017 - LOCARNO 2017: Valérie Massadian’s film selected in the Filmmakers of the Present section has taken home the prize for best female director

The Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund and Locarno Festival have revealed the name of the winner of the second edition of the Audentia Award for best female director. The 2017 winner is Valérie Massadian for her film Milla . The announcement was made at a ceremony during the 70th edition of the festival, held at the Piazza Grande on Thursday evening.

Iranian actress Goldshifteh Farahani presented a hand-crafted statue by sculptor Ewa Rossano and a certificate representing the €30,000 prize to Valérie Massadian. On receiving the prize, Massadian commented that: “women directors are here and they’re here to stay.“

The jury, which included Rachel Schmid (Swiss representative to Eurimages), Marie-Pierre Vallé (head of acquisitions, Wild Bunch) and Roger Garcia (executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival), noted that “Massadian’s film powerfully depicted a strong protagonist who has been beaten down by life’s harsh realities but who fights against it. The narrative style and limited dialogue were flagged up as contributing to a strong universe, which the audience was brought into fully.”

A total of 10 films had been nominated for the award (read news). Last year, the Audentia Award collaborated with the Istanbul Film Festival (where it was bestowed upon Anca Damian’s The Magic Mountain – read news). Talks are underway to identify the festival with which Eurimages will collaborate in 2018.