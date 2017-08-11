The 12th edition of Lemesos International Documentary Festival draws to a close
by Vassilis Economou
- Cyprus’s leading documentary festival screened documentaries that follow the current social trends, organising multiple events that focus on capturing reality
The 12th edition of Lemesos International Documentary Festival, the most important documentary event in Cyprus, has drawn to a close. Running from 1 to 8 August, the festival introduced the audience to a great series of contemporary documentaries, as well as organising multiple meetings and events related to documentary films. The Lemesos International Documentary Festival is also part of Moving Docs, a new EDN initiative supported by Creative Europe and founded for the joint distribution of documentaries across Europe.
The 18 documentaries that were screened during the week dealt with social topics, current events, the war in Syria and even musical portraits and biographies, with most of them being European productions and co-productions.
The films screened were: Bobbi Jene [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Elvira Lind (Denmark/Sweden), The Eagle Huntress [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Otto Bell (USA), Nowhere to Hide [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Zaradascht Ahmed (Norway/Sweden), Modern Man by Eva Mulvad (Denmark), Machines [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Rahul Jain (India/Germany/Finland), Big Time by Kaspar Astrup Schröder (Denmark), Death in the Terminal by Tali Shemesh, Asaf Sudry (Israel), 69 Minutes of 86 Days [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Egil Haskjold Larsen (Norway), The Other Side of the Wall by Pau Ortiz (Mexico/Spain), One More Time With Feeling [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Andrew Dominik (UK/France), Pornocracy by Ovidie (France), Graphic Means: A History of Graphic Design Production by Briar Levit (USA), Hondros by Greg Campbell (USA), To Stay Alive: A Method [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Arno Hagers, Erik Lieshout, Reinier van Brummelen (The Netherlands), Shadow World [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Johan Grimonprez (USA), Last Men in Aleppo [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Feras Fayyad (Syria/Denmark), RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World by Catherine Bainbridge, Alfonso Maiorana (Canada) and City of Ghosts by Matthew Heineman (USA)
The Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus are major festival sponsors. The festival was organised in collaboration with CyBC (Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation). The 13th Lemesos International Documentary Festival will be held in August 2018.