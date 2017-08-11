The 12th edition of Lemesos International Documentary Festival draws to a close

by Vassilis Economou

11/08/2017 - Cyprus’s leading documentary festival screened documentaries that follow the current social trends, organising multiple events that focus on capturing reality

The 12th edition of Lemesos International Documentary Festival, the most important documentary event in Cyprus, has drawn to a close. Running from 1 to 8 August, the festival introduced the audience to a great series of contemporary documentaries, as well as organising multiple meetings and events related to documentary films. The Lemesos International Documentary Festival is also part of Moving Docs, a new EDN initiative supported by Creative Europe and founded for the joint distribution of documentaries across Europe.

The 18 documentaries that were screened during the week dealt with social topics, current events, the war in Syria and even musical portraits and biographies, with most of them being European productions and co-productions.

The films screened were: Bobbi Jene by Elvira Lind (Denmark/Sweden), The Eagle Huntress by Otto Bell (USA), Nowhere to Hide by Zaradascht Ahmed (Norway/Sweden), Modern Man by Eva Mulvad (Denmark), Machines by Rahul Jain (India/Germany/Finland), Big Time by Kaspar Astrup Schröder (Denmark), Death in the Terminal by Tali Shemesh, Asaf Sudry (Israel), 69 Minutes of 86 Days by Egil Haskjold Larsen (Norway), The Other Side of the Wall by Pau Ortiz (Mexico/Spain), One More Time With Feeling by Andrew Dominik (UK/France), Pornocracy by Ovidie (France), Graphic Means: A History of Graphic Design Production by Briar Levit (USA), Hondros by Greg Campbell (USA), To Stay Alive: A Method by Arno Hagers, Erik Lieshout, Reinier van Brummelen (The Netherlands), Shadow World by Johan Grimonprez (USA), Last Men in Aleppo by Feras Fayyad (Syria/Denmark), RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World by Catherine Bainbridge, Alfonso Maiorana (Canada) and City of Ghosts by Matthew Heineman (USA)

The Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus are major festival sponsors. The festival was organised in collaboration with CyBC (Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation). The 13th Lemesos International Documentary Festival will be held in August 2018.