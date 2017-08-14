Wang Bing's Mrs. Fang wins the Golden Leopard at Locarno

by Giorgia Del Don

14/08/2017 - LOCARNO 2017: The French-Chinese-German co-production scoops up first prize at the Locarno Festival, while Good Manners takes home the Special Jury Award

The International Competition jury at the 70th Locarno Festival led by the French director Olivier Assayas, and comprised of the directors Jean-Stéphane Bron and Miguel Gomes, together with the Greek producer Christos Konstantakopoulos and Austrian actress Birgit Minichmayr, has awarded prizes to three brave films both in terms of content and from a formal point of view.

The shocking documentary by Wang Bing, Mrs. Fang , which depicts the last days of a Chinese peasant paralysed by Alzheimer's, and that has not failed to divide both audiences and critics, has won the Golden Leopard. Accompanying him on the podium is the unclassifiable French Brazilian co-production Good Manners by the explosive director duo Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra, which received the Special Jury Prize, while the Leopard for best director goes to the radical French filmmaker F.J. Ossang for 9 Fingers , a black and white road movie with noir accents.

The winners of the Leopard for best female and male actress/actor also went to the European and ever powerful Isabelle Huppert for her performance of an eccentric science teacher in Serge Bozon's Mrs. Hyde , and to Elliott Crosset Hove for Icelandic Hlynur Pálmason's Winter Brothers - which also received a special mention from the Ecumenical Jury and first prize from the young jury.

The Filmmakers of the Present section saw Bulgarian director Ilian Metev up on the podium for his film 3/4 , winning the Golden Leopard, Portuguese-French co-production by Valérie Massadian, Milla , winner of the Ciné Special Jury Prize, which also won the Eurimages Audentia Award (read news), and the magnificent Damned Summer , the first feature by the young Portuguese filmmaker Pedro Cabeleira (Special Mention).

Great European success also in the First Feature contest that saw Scary Mother , a Georgian Estonian co-production by Ana Urushadze, which won the prize for best film, the Dutch-Turkish film, Meteors , by Gürcan Keltek, which won the Swatch Art Peace Hotel Award, and the Swiss Those Who Are Fine , the first feature by the young director Cyril Schäublin, which received a Special Mention.

Piazza Grande finally decided to pay homage to the high-altitude drama, Three Peaks by German Jan Zabeil, with the Variety Piazza Grande Award - an ideal film to be framed so well by Locarno's Piazza Grande.

The winners of the 70th edition of the Locarno Film Festival:

International Competition

Golden Leopard

Mrs. Fang – Wang Bing (France/China/Germany)

Special Jury Award

Good Manners - Juliana Rojas, Marco Dutra (Brazil/France)

Pardo for Best Director

9 Fingers – F.J. Ossang (France/Portugal)

Pardo for Best Female Actress

Isabelle Huppert - Mrs. Hyde (France)

Pardo for Best Male Actress

Elliott Crosset Hove - Winter Brothers (Denmark/Island)

Filmmakers of the Present

Filmmakers of the Present – Golden Leopard

3/4 – Ilian Metev (Bulgaria/Germany)

Ciné+ Special Jury Award – Filmmakers of the Present

Milla – Valérie Massadian (France/Portugal)

Award for Best Up and Coming Director – City and region of Locarno

Kim Dae-Hwan - The First Lap (South Korea)

Special Mentions

Distant Constellation – Shevaun Mizrahi (USA/Turkey/The Netherlands)

Damned Summer – Pedro Cabeleira (Portugal)

Signs of Life

Signs of Life Award Electronic-Art.Foundation for Best Film

Cocote – Nelson Carlo De Los Santos Arias (Dominican Republic/Argentina/Germany/Qatar)

Fundación Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award

Dane Komljen – Phantasiesätze (Germany/Denmark (short film)

Special Mention

Once There Was a Brazilia – Adirley Queirós (Brazil/Portugal)

First Feature

Swatch First Feature Award

Scary Mother – Ana Urushadze (Georgia/Estonia)

Swatch Art Peace Hotel Award

Meteors - Gürcan Keltek (The Netherlands/Turkey)

Menzione speciale

Those Who Are Fine – Cyril Schäublin (Switzerland)

Pardi di domani – International short film competition

Pardino d’oro for Best International Short Film– SRG SSR Award

António e Catarina – Cristina Hanes (Portugal)

SRG SSR Pardino d’argento for the International Competition

Shmama – Miki Polonski (Israel)

Short Film presented at the European Film Awards by Locarno Festival – Premio Pianifica

Jeune homme à la fenêtre – Loukianos Moshonas (France)

Premio Medien Patent Verwaltung AG

Kapitalistis – Pablo Muñoz Gomez (Belgium/France)

Special Mention

Armageddon 2 – Corey Huughes (Cuba)

Pardi di domani – National Short Film Competition

Pardino d’oro for Best Swiss Short Film – Swiss Life Award

Rewind Forever – Justin Stoneham (Switzerland)



Swiss Life Pardino d’argento for National Competition

59 Secondes – Mauro Carraro (Switzerland)

Best Swiss Newcomer Award

Les intranquilles – Magdalena Froges (Switzerland)

Other Awards

Prix du Public UBS – Piazza Grande

The Big Sick – Michael Showalter (USA)

Variety Piazza Grande Award

Three Peaks – Jan Zabeil (Germany/Italy)

Premio FIPRESCI

Dragonfly Eyes – Xu Bing (China/USA)

Europa Cinemas Label

Winter Brothers – Hlynur Pálmason

Ecumenical Award

Lucky – John Carroll Lynch (USA)

Special Mention

Winter Brothers – Hlynur Pálmason

Dragonfly Eyes – Xu Bing

International Critics’ Week

Premio SRG SSR/Critics’ Week

The Family - Rok Bicek (Slovenia/Austria)



Zonta Club Locarno Award

Señorita María, La falda de la montaña – Rubén Mendoza (Colombia)



