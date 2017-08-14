C’est ça l’amour, the imminent return of Claire Burger

by Fabien Lemercier

14/08/2017 - Bouli Lanners features in the first feature-length film by the director of Party Girl. A Dharamsala production sold by Indie Sales

First clapperboard on 14 August for Forbach's C’est ça l’amour (lit. "It’s Love"), the second feature-length film by Claire Burger and her first solo film after Party Girl (Caméra d'Or and winner in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes in 2014, also nominated for best first film at César 2015,) which she co-directed with Marie Amachoukeli and Samuel Theis. The cast includes Belgian Bouli Lanners (Magritte 2013 for best supporting actor in Rust and Bone and nominated in the same category in 2012 for Kill Me Please and in 2014 for 11.6, also nominated for a Magritte in 2015 and 2016 for best actor in Lulu in the Nude and All Cats Are Grey ) as well as the young French actress Justine Lacroix.

Written by the director, the screenplay focuses on Mario, a man who is forced to look after the household following the departure of his wife. Faced with raising his two daughters alone - both teenagers in crisis - Frida, 14, criticises her mother for her departure while Niki, 17, dreams of leaving home. All the while Mario awaits his wife's return.

Produced by Isabelle Madelaine for Dharamsala, C’est ça l’amour is also co-produced by Arte France Cinéma, Mars Movies, (ensuring distribution in French cinemas) and Belgian outfit Scope Pictures. Pre-acquired by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature-length film is also supported by an advance on earnings from CNC and the Grand Est region where eight weeks of filming is due to take place. Indie Sales is responsible for international sales.

For the record, Dharamsala also produced Augustine and Maryland by Alice Winocour, Mascarades and The Man from Oran by Lyes Salem, April and Nobody Else by Gérald Hustache-Mathieu, as well as Baby Tiger by Cyprien Vial.

