Gotthard - One Life, One Soul, when music becomes an all-consuming passion

by Muriel Del Don

16/08/2017 - LOCARNO 2017: Young Swiss director Kevin Merz presents the world premier of his surprising musical odyssey in Locarno's Piazza Grande

Born in Switzerland but with German, Swiss and Ghanaian origins, Kevin Merz is very familiar with the Locarno Festival since presenting his first short films there in 2003 and 2004. This year he returns with Gotthard - One Life, One Soul , a film about music, friendship and courage, and the closing film at the festival.

The musical group Gotthard, whether you’re a fan or not, is well known across Switzerland and further afield. At the beginning of the 90s two ambitious young rockers, Leo Leoni and Steve Lee, met and began a musical career that ended up turning them into one of the most famous Swiss bands in the world: Gotthard. In his latest documentary, Kevin Merz uses the power of the image to create and transform the band’s successful and emotional story, coupled with disappointment and moments of difficulty – particularly following the unexpected death of frontman Steve Lee at only 47 years old. Gotthard has always stayed strong despite the difficulties it’s faced, with its members consequently fulfilling their dreams of establishing themselves in the world of rock music, which was not an easy thing to achieve in Switzerland.

Kevin Merz pays tribute to a group of young men who really believed in their dreams with Gotthard - One Life, One Soul. Determined to live non-conformist lives Leo, Steve, Hena, Marc and Freddy bring together their strengths and talent to uncover their glory. Their passion and spirit of rebellion unites them. Despite the adversity they face, they keep on going. “The story of Gotthard fascinates me,” says Kevin Merz, as if wanting to highlight the cheekiness of a group that, at a critical time in its career, seemed to have lost its way. The director admits that the band’s story tugged on his own heartstrings at times, reminding him of events that had occurred in his own life: the loss of a close friend - something he dealt with in his film, Terra - and the difficulties linked to growing up in a suburban area in which ‘diversity’ is an attribute approached with mistrust and caution. These topics, close to the director’s heart and intimately connected to the band’s story, became the basis of Gotthard, a film that is ablaze thanks to the sheer passion of its protagonists, in a similar way to “Beautiful Losers” in which the protagonists conquered the world, or at least conquered their own world.

Kevin Merz was heavily influenced by the members of the band who were able to face adversity with their tenacity and determination, united by their desire to live life by their own rules. In his latest documentary, the director is able to share this message with the public thanks to images from the archives – both recent and dated - in which the band members give us an insight into their private lives and show Gotthard in a new light in which, despite the absence of Steve, the fire within the group continues to burn strong.

Gotthard – One Life, One Soul was produced by Amka Films in co-production with Bunkerville and RSI. The Open Reel are responsible for international sales.

(Translated from Italian by Alexandra Varilone)